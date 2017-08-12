Simmons, Presley coming to Shooting Star this month

First up is Gene Simmons, best known as the frontman of iconic rock band "Kiss," who will be performing with his new band this Friday, Aug. 11. He will be followed one week later by a woman known to many as "the Original First Lady of Rock & Roll" — Priscilla Presley — who takes the stage on Aug. 18.

Both performances will get underway at 8 p.m.; for tickets, cal at 1-800- 313-SHOW (7469), order online at www.StarCasino.com/tickets, or via the "Buy Tickets" tab on Shooting Star's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino, or visit the box office at 777 Casino Road, Mahnomen.

Gene Simmons

Legendary rock star Gene Simmons is the co-founder of KISS and one of the most recognized personalities of all time. For his Friday show, he will be ditching the makeup and platform boots for a performance with his new band, which includes bassist Jeremy Asbrock, guitarists Ryan Cook and Phil Shouse, and drummer Jarred Pope. The four men previously performed as a cover band out of Nashville, but will join Simmons on stage Friday to perform a mix of cover songs, new material, and KISS classics.

Simmons says these smaller concerts are a great chance for him to dig deep and perform some of his more obscure material, such as "Charisma" and "Got Love for Sale." Tickets for Friday's show start at $45 and are on sale now.

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley will share stories of her unique life with Elvis, "The King of Rock & Roll," during her Friday, Aug 18 show in Mahnomen.

Priscilla met her husband, Elvis Presley, while attending high school in Wiesbaden, West Germany. Elvis was already a superstar, but had his sights set on the young daughter of an Air Force officer. The two married in 1967 after an eight-year courtship and Priscilla gave birth to their only child, Lisa Marie, shortly after. Although Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973, she remained close to him until his death in 1977. Priscilla is now inviting audiences to hear hand-picked, intimate stories about her early life, being romanced by Elvis, and their marriage inside the gates of Graceland. She'll share memories ranging from raising a daughter during the rise of the tabloids to how she coped with Elvis' passing. She will also, for the first time ever, answer questions directly from the audience.

Tickets for the show start at $20 and are on sale now.

September at the Shooting Star

Both country chart-topper Travis Tritt and old-school rocker Eddie Money are slated to visit the Shooting Star next month.

Tritt will play the casino on Friday, Sept. 8, while Money's performance is slated for Sept. 22. Tickets for both 8 p.m. shows start at $15 and are on sale now.