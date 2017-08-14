Ulen's Top Hat Theatre celebrates 13 years with new season

Sept. 23: American Highway

Music from the Heartland will take you on a journey — a real road trip — through the best of Americana roots and country-style music like what you hear on radio stations across America. Leave Minnesota with this musical wonder and head to Florida, back to New York and across the country to LA. We're talking about music from Johnny Cash, Chris Stapleton, John Denver, Bonnie Raitt, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more!

As you travel through the country during this show, you will also hear new music from band members and Nashville recording artists Chad Johnson and Jason Paulson. Together with a 5-piece band and narration from some of the country's top disc jockeys, the guys are ready to bring you on a memorable road trip with music from the Heartland. For more information, please visit www.jasonpaulsonband.com/american-highway.

Oct. 14: Redhead Express

This four-sister folk/country/Americana group is part of a remarkable family of musicians from Palmer, Alaska, who migrated south to Tennessee. Sharing exquisite harmonies, thought-provoking lyrics, and sisterly interaction, Kendra, LaRae, Alisa and Meghan Walker captivate audiences with authenticity, passion and heart. The music of the Redhead Express takes you back to your roots in a way that feels fresh and new. For more information, please visit www.redheadexpress.com.

Nov. 4: Continental Ballet's 'Cinderella'

Cinderella and her prince make a heart-warming dream come true, in spite of her humorous stepfamily. Continental Ballet's founder/director Riet Velthusien created this arrangement of the music originally composed by Rossini.

The ballet tells the traditional story of Cinderella, complete with fairies and a handsome prince. Cinderella is not invited to the ball, but through her kindness to a stranger, magical events happen that allow her to attend the ball and meet her prince. With exquisite dancing, as well as beautiful costumes and sets, this ballet is a delight for all ages. For more information, please visit www.continentalballet.com.

Dec. 2: Sinatra & Company's 'That Holiday Feeling'

"That Holiday Feeling" by Sinatra & Company is a fun-filled variety holiday show featuring the talents of award-winning vocalist Tim Patrick, accomplished singer and producer Colleen Raye and top-notch big-band vocalist Debbie O'Keefe. Each brings their own brand of talent and charisma to the stage. You'll hear wonderful renditions of your holiday favorites put to music by musical director Todd Matheson and the 10-piece Blue Eyes Band.

"That Holiday Feeling" features songs from the Andy Williams Collection ("Happy Holiday," "Most Wonderful Time of the Year"), Karen Carpenter ("Merry Christmas, Darling"), Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters ("Jingle Bells") and Nat King Cole ("The Christmas Song"). You'll also enjoy sing-alongs, audience participation and rousing versions of classic holiday tunes like "Joy to the World," "Ring Those Christmas Bells," "O Holy Night," "The Little Drummer Boy" (as done by The Temptations) and more!

This good-natured group of singers and musicians makes everyone feel at home the minute the show starts. And you're sure to go home with "That Holiday Feeling" in your heart! For more information, please visit www.colleenraye.com.

Jan. 13: Bob and the Beachcombers

This all-ages family-fun show features the super surfing hits of the '60s, along with some of the classic rock-n-roll of the '50s and popular favorites from the '70s and '80s as well. But it's not just the music — it's so much more...

Bob & the Beachcombers bring the beach balls, the Hawaiian leis, the Hula Hoops and a fun beach-party attitude to guarantee a special summertime celebration, even in the middle of a Northern Minnesota January! For more information, please visit bobandthebeachcombers.com.

Feb. 10: Ginstrings

A five-member string band from Minnesota that originally was formed as a traditional bluegrass group, but now has expanded beyond that scope. Containing members from diverse musical backgrounds, rich warm harmonies accompany their tasteful melodies and imaginative rhythms. Ginstrings composes original music that all listeners will enjoy. Their intriguing tunes and passionate performance are sure to resonate with your soul. For more information, please visit ginstrings.com.

March 10: Kordal Kombat

Kordal Kombat is a young a cappella barbershop quartet based out of central Minnesota. In 2013, they won both the Land O' Lakes Novice Quartet championship and the festival's District Quartet championship — making history for doing so in the same year. The guys of Kordal Kombat will deliver a fun, high-energy performance, with a variety of great music and lots of laughs for all ages.

This award-winning group has opened for a Top Hat favorite, a cappella group Tonic Sol Fa, and performs styles from doo-wop to Motown to traditional and modern barbershop repertoire. These young men are an unstoppable wave of musical energy. For more information, please visit www.kordalkombat.com.

May 11: Deuces Wild

Dave Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld bring their extraordinary talents together as Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos — a piano variety act offering a Las Vegas-style mix of musical comedy. For over 15 years they have traveled coast to coast in the United States as the most sought-after dueling piano act in the country.

From classic rock, to country, to rap and pop, they do it all, and they do it hilariously well! Clap along, laugh along and sing along with Dave and Ted, Deuces Wild! For more information, please visit www.wildpianos.com.

Season tickets are $75 per person for all performances. Family tickets are an excellent value at $160, which includes admission to all season shows for two adults and two students. Individual tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $10 for students, so buy your season tickets today!

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a complete season brochure at the school or check Top Hat's website at: https://www.thetophattheatre.com.