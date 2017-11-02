'Chicks with Hits' tour to make stop at Shooting Star Friday

Pam Tillis' three-decade career has seen six No. 1 hits and 14 Top Ten singles, including "Maybe it was Memphis" and "Spilled Perfume". Pam has sold more than seven million copies of her studio albums, with "It's All Relative" becoming USA Today's No. 4 Country Album of the Year. Pam is a two-time Grammy Award winner and is currently a recurring guest on the hit TV show, "Nashville."

Originally from Canada, Terri Clark got her start playing at a honky-tonk bar in Nashville. She later signed with Mercury Records and released her debut album, Terri Clark. The album was an immediate hit and became platinum certified. Some of her most popular hits include "Better Things To Do" and "Poor Poor Pitiful Me." Terri was nominated for the Country Music Association's Horizon Award as well as the Academy of Country Music Awards' Best New Female Vocalist. She has also won Canadian Country Music Awards, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year.

Suzy Bogguss has sold four million records and produced country music hits including "Outbound Plane" and "Someday Soon." In the 1990s, six of her singles became Top Ten hits and three of her albums were gold certified. Suzy has also experimented with modern swing and folk genres, landing a No. 4 spot on the jazz charts with her 2007 album of original jazz music.

All three women are hitting the road together this fall on the Chicks with Hits Tour, where they perform a guitar pull-style acoustic show featuring hits from each of their impressive careers.

