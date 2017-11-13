World Kindness Day is November 13

"Esther the Kindness Fairy," by Daisy Meadows.

Rachel and Kirsty know a thing or two about how to be a good friend. So do the Friendship Fairies. But there's one resident of Fairyland who definitely doesn't: Jack Frost!

The icy villain has stolen Esther's magic heart brooch, and now friends everywhere are fighting. Rachel and Kirsty have to find it — fast!

"Dare to Be Kind: How Extraordinary Compassion Can Transform Our World," by Lizzie Velasquez.

Born with a rare genetic condition, Lizzie Velasquez always knew she was different, but not until she was older did she understand what that meant to others. At 17 years old, when she came across a viral video entitled "World's Ugliest Woman," only to discover that it featured her, she could no longer ignore what set her apart. She devoted herself to investigating the underlying sources of bullying and standing up on behalf of victims everywhere, creating one of the web's most popular YouTube channels and a TED talk that has drawn tens of millions of viewers.

In this daring, inspirational book, Lizzie reveals the hidden forces that give rise to self-doubt, shame, and cruelty, and empowers us to redirect them to unlock empathy and kindness for ourselves and others. Through her own battles with anxiety and coping with disappointment, she demonstrates how we can overcome obstacles in our path and move forward with greater positivity and the right mental attitude.

Library Happenings

Preschool Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Kids' Event: A special event for kids age 5 and up, "Dinovember" is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Join us for a "rawring" fun dinosaur party!.

One-on-One Classes offered this fall are Shutterfly-Photo books, LARL Mobile app, e-books and e-audio books on android or Apple devices. Call the library at 218-847-2168 and ask for Danell to set up your one-on-one appointment.

Library hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library's regular hours are as follows: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and all national holidays.

For more information on local library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave.

Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL), a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library's app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.