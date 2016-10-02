See 'The Art of Labor' at NYM Cultural Center

This photo is one of several taken by area photographers that are on display as part of the 'Art of Labor' exhibit at the Gallery in the NYM Cultural Center, which runs through this Saturday, Oct. 8. (Submitted photo)

This Joseph Theroux painting is one of several on display in the Gallery at the Cultural Center in New York Mills, as part of an 'Art of Labor' exhibit that runs through this Saturday, Oct. 8. (Submitted photo)

There's still a few more days to see "The Art of Labor," an exhibit in the Gallery at the Cultural Center in New York Mills.

The exhibition, which runs through this Saturday, Oct. 8, highlights the work of Joseph Theroux, a painter originally from Wadena who now resides in Minneapolis. His paintings explore the relationship between humans and their work. Theroux creates iconic portraits of ordinary workers, using light and symbolism to portray the sacredness of labor.

Of his oeuvre, Theroux says, "From the urban landscape to the natural world I study the complex beauty inherent in the places and people that surround me. I take pleasure in exploring familiar concepts and connections we share through our experiences, our contact with one another and the earth we inhabit."

Featured in contrast to Theroux's paintings are photographs taken by four photographers--two professionals and two students — of laborers working in the Lund boat factory in New York Mills.

Rebecca Zenefski is a professional photographer based in the hustle and bustle that is the Twin Cities. A Minnesota metro native, she launched By Rebecca Studios in the very place she knows and loves. Over the past six years she has been lucky enough to photograph over 50 weddings, more than 25 commencement ceremonies, and countless moments with over 275 clients.

Since moving to Fargo in 2002, Meg Luther Lindholm, a documentary photographer, has worked as a freelance radio producer for Prairie Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. She also produces photo documentary projects using visuals, text and sound to explore how social, cultural and political issues impact individuals.

Through his years working in art, Caleb Vinton, a student photographer, never expected photography to pan out for him. He has always doodled in his notebook—he has written a poem or two—but Vinton's knack for photography eluded him. While in high school, his teachers helped him hone his skills and always Vinton's art projects were on his mind.

Jenna Braseth, a student photographer from Lake Park, Minnesota, is a senior in high school and a member of the Lakes Area Photography Club. She dove into photography four years ago by entering photos in the 4-H competition at the Becker County Fair. In 2015 & 2016 she won First Place in the youth division of the Lakes Area Photography Show.

The four photographers captured their images on a visit to the Lund factory together in July. This is the first time that the Cultural Center has curated and produced its own artwork to be shown in its gallery rather than hosting others' exhibits. The Center is grateful for the opportunity to portray the Lund Boats production process and laborers at work in an artistic way. Many people know New York Mills as the home of Lund Boats and the Cultural Center, so this partnership is a salute to these two seemingly diverse entities celebrating a shared story.

All exhibitions at the Cultural Center are free to see and open to all. The Gallery is open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m (closed Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays). For more information, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.