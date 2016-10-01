"Apples in Fall" and "The Apple Cookbook" are two of the resources available at the Detroit Lakes Public Library to help you learn more about apples during National Apple Month. (Submitted photos)

"Apples in Fall" and "The Apple Cookbook" are two of the resources available at the Detroit Lakes Public Library to help you learn more about apples during National Apple Month. (Submitted photos)

How many times have you heard this old saying? An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Where did it come from? The earliest known example of this was printed in 1866 in Wales. The wording is a bit different but same idea- apples are good for you!

October is "National Apple Month" and your library's collection includes many items on the topic.

"The Apple Cookbook: 125 Freshly Picked Recipes," by Olwen Woodier.

From sweet to savory and from breakfast to bedtime, apples take center stage in this fun volume. With recipes ranging from traditional apple pies and crisps to unexpected surprises like Ground Lamb Kebabs with Apple Mint Raita, this new edition of the best-selling classic has been completely revised and redesigned to feature more than 30 new apple-themed goodies. With plenty of vegan and gluten-free options, you'll be cooking apple-based dishes that you can enjoy with all of your friends.

"Apples in Fall," by Mari Schuh.

In "Apples in Fall," emergent readers will learn how apples grow. Vibrant, full-color photos and carefully leveled text will engage young readers as they discover the foods people make with apples during the fall.

Library Happenings

A "Voting 101" League of Women Voters Seminar is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Join the Detroit Lakes Library and the League of Women Voters for an educational event to help you prepare for the elections in November. Preschool Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call (218) 847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.