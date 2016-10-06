Author Rick Shefchik will be in Wadena Friday, Oct. 14 for a 7 p.m. presentation at the Robertson Theatre, where he will talk about his book, "Everybody's Heard About the Bird: The true story of 1960s Rock and Roll in Minnesota." If you didn't experience rock and roll in Minnesota in the 1960s, this book will make you wish you had. This behind the scenes, up-close-and-personal account relates how a handful of Minnesota rock bands erupted out of a small Midwest market and made it big.

For the baby boomers who remember it and everyone else who has felt its influence, the 1960s rock and roll scene in Minnesota was an extraordinary period both in musical history and popular culture.

"Everybody's Heard about the Bird" celebrates how these bands found their singular sound and played for their elated audiences from the golden age to today.

The Robertson Theatre is located at the Wadena-Deer Creek School, 600 Colfax Avenue SW, Wadena. For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 218-631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net.