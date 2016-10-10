Oct. 16 is World Food Day

Submitted photo Dr. Andrew Weil shows readers how quick and easy it is to cook delicious food in their own kitchens with "Fast Food, Good Food," available at the Detroit Lakes Public Library.

World Food Day is one of the United Nations' most celebrated days!

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization page on the UN website, the celebration takes place every year on Oct. 16, which is the anniversary of the founding of the organization in 1945.

The purpose of the organization is to "promote worldwide awareness and action for those that suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all."

If you would like to read about this topic, your library's collection includes many items, including many cookbooks.

"My Food, Your Food," by Christine M. Schneider.

It's food week in Manuel's class. Each student tells about something special his or her family eats. Manuel learns that families have different food traditions. Some eat noodles with chopsticks. Others use a fork. Some families eat flat bread. Others eat puffy bread. What kind of food will Manuel share with his class? Join him to find out how deliciously different and alike food can be.

"Fast Food, Good Food: More Than 150 Quick Ways to Put Healthy, Delicious Food on the Table," by Andrew Weil, MD.

These days, fewer people than ever are cooking meals at home. Convincing ourselves that we don't have time to cook, we've forgotten how fast, simple, and wonderfully satisfying it can be to prepare delicious meals in our own kitchens for the people we love.

In "Fast Food, Good Food," bestselling author Dr. Andrew Weil reminds us, with more than 150 easy-to-prepare recipes for delectable dishes that are irresistibly tasty and good for you.

Library Happenings

Our Book Discussion Group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Join us for a discussion on "The Grave Soul" by Ellen Hart, who brings her intimate voice to the story of a family and the secrets that can build and destroy lives.

Baby Bounce Storytime is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Help your baby (birth-18 months old) learn and have fun through songs, stories, and play. Guardians must be in attendance.

Land of 10,000 Tunes is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Join musician Nate Hance on a journey through the best of Minnesota's musical landscape. He'll explore the iconic works of the Andrews Sisters and Judy Garland. The audience will experience the state's heritage through polka, waltzes and marches.

This is a Legacy event; admission is free, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Preschool Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Preschool Storytime on Thursday, Oct.20 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday. For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call (218) 847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.