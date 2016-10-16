The books have received endorsements from NHL hockey players and coaches all across the U.S., including Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals); Corey Perry (Anaheim Ducks), Rick Nash (New York Rangers), Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks), Matt Cullen (Pittsburgh Penguin), Joe Pavelski (San Jose), Jordan Leopold (Minnesota Wild), Claude Giroux (Philadelphia Flyers), Coach Dave Hakstol (Philadelphia) and Coach Phil Housley (Nashville Predators), as well as players Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux of Team USA, just to name a few.

"I'm humbled by it (the books' success)," she said on Thursday.

Every time she or the books' illustrator, Katrina Dohm, receives an email through the books' website, where a kid is saying how excited they are for the next book, "It feels like we just shot a goal," Jones Beehler said.

The new book, "Drop the Puck: Let's Play Hockey," introduces a new Minnesota based American Special Hockey team, the Minnesota Bears, who will be playing in Hockeytown USA — otherwise known as Warroad, Minn. As the third book in the Official Adventures series opens, the Hockeytown USA Pee Wees are celebrating their Minnesota State Pee Wee championship — highlighted in the second book of the series, "Drop the Puck: Shoot for the Cup" — with an old fashioned hockey celebration banquet, including a parade and special visit by former Chicago Blackhawks player Jeremy Roenick, who announces the formation of the Minnesota Bears. Two of the book's main characters, Blaine and Ann, who both have Down syndrome, lace up their skates for the first time and play for the Minnesota Bears!

Ann is the character namesake of Ann Schaab, a Washington Ice Dogs hockey player who stole the hearts of the book's creators. The tale includes the real life story of Schaab's friendship with NHL player Alex Ovechkin and their famous sushi date.

"Blaine asks Ann out for some doughnuts, and Ann says no, she prefers sushi," Jones Beehler said.

Other storylines in the book include characters Luke and Cullen, who are off to hockey camp in Nisswa, and Avery and Paisley, who have been invited to play for a U-10 USA team in Finland.

Though there are several plot threads in this book, showcasing different characters, "in the end, everyone comes back together for a Minnesota Bears fundraising game with some Minnesota Wild players," Jones Beehler said.

With three books under their belts now, she and Dohm have formed a close partnership.

"We're co-creators," Jones Beehler said. "I send her the text documents and she illustrates the story based off of that... when I see them come back with the illustrations, they're spot on. The characters come alive. It's such a great partnership."

Local residents will be able to find the latest book at Red Willow; it's also available for pre-order online. A complete list of all the places where copies of the Official Adventures books can be purchased is available at the website, www.officialadventures.org.