"One Vote: Make Your Voice Heard," by Ben Carson, MD.

In "One Vote," Dr. Ben Carson makes an urgent, nonpartisan, and unbiased plea for every American citizen to exercise the power of their vote in every election. This convenient and easy-to-use book will give you everything you need to become an informed voter.

After reading this book, you will know how to ask the right questions about candidates, parties, and voting records; find the candidates and political parties that coincide with your values; locate your own senator and congressman; request information from your representatives; discover what bills your representatives have sponsored; and uncover how your representatives have voted in the past.

"Deadly Election," by Lindsey Davis.

In the first century A.D., during Domitian's reign, Flavia Albia is ready for a short break from her family. So despite the oppressive July heat, she returns to Rome, leaving them at their place on the coast. Albia, daughter of Marcus Didius Falco, the famed private ex-informer, has taken up her father's former profession; it's time to get back to work. The first order of business, however, regards the corpse that was found in a chest sent as part of a large lot to be sold by the Falco family auction house. As the senior family representative in Rome, Albia must identify the corpse, find out why he was killed, who killed him, and most importantly, how he ended up in the chest.

At the same time, a potential young man Faustus comes looking for help with his friend Sextus. Between the auction business and Roman politics, it's not quite clear who is the more underhanded and duplicitous. Both, however, are tied together by the mysterious body, and if Albia isn't able to solve that mystery, it won't be the only body to drop.

Library Happenings

Children's Event: Old McDonald had a Banjo with Paul Imholte is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library.

Join us for a special story time. We will be reading a "Once Upon a Reader" book, followed by a musical sing-along with Paul Imholte. We will also have a pig craft for the kids to create after the program. All children will get a free copy of the book "Old McDonald Had a Banjo" to take home!

Children's Event: The "Once Upon a Reader Story Stroll" is scheduled for the week of Nov. 7-12.

Come to the library and read this year's Once Upon a Reader Book, "Ten Pigs: An Epic Bath Adventure" by Derek Anderson, as you stroll through the side yard. Each page will be staked in the lawn for all to come and read!

Preschool Storytime. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Nov.10 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Merry Helm, author of "Prairie Boys at War," is scheduled for a presentation at the library on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

"Prairie Boys at War: Korea" is the compelling and fast-paced account of men from the northern prairies who received the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross and /or Navy Cross for heroism in the Korean War. Through their actions, as well as the experiences of other combat veterans, the history of this three-year war is presented as it was experienced by men from North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Montana.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. The Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.