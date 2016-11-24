November is National Adoption Month

Whether you are looking to adopt and need resource materials such as the second item highlighted below or have already adopted and would like materials for a young audience your library can help.

"Just Like Me," by Nancy J. Cavanaugh.

In the tradition of "Every Soul a Star" and "Inside Out & Back Again," "Just Like Me" is a funny, uplifting summer camp story about unlikely friendships and finding your place in the world from the award-winning author of This Journal Belongs to Ratchet.

Who eats Cheetos with chopsticks?! Avery and Becca, my "Chinese Sisters," that's who. We're not really sisters-we were just adopted from the same orphanage. And we're nothing alike. They like egg rolls, and I like pizza. They're wave around Chinese fans, and I pretend like I don't know them.

Which is not easy since we're all going to summer camp to "bond." (Thanks, Mom.) To make everything worse, we have to journal about our time at camp so the adoption agency can do some kind of "where are they now" newsletter. I'll tell you where I am: At Camp Little Big Lake in a cabin with five other girls who aren't getting along, competing for a camp trophy and losing (badly), wondering how I got here... and where I belong.

Told through a mix of traditional narrative and journal entries, don't miss this funny, surprisingly sweet summer read.

"Forever Mom: What to Expect When You're Adopting," by Mary Ostyn.

What to do when you've been called to adopt and practical advice to make it work

Mary Ostyn married her sweetheart at nineteen, and the pair had four kids by their eighth anniversary. When their youngest was three, God opened their eyes to the needs of orphans all over the world--and answered Mary's longing for another baby. Over the next nine years the couple adopted two boys from Korea and four girls from Ethiopia.

Ostyn, a beloved adoption writer and blogger, shares--alongside stories from other adoptive families — the practical tools and resources she uses to thrive as an adoptive mom. Whether you're the parent of an adopted child or interested in pursuing adoption, Ostyn's warm advice and fresh perspective will inspire, inform, and affirm. You'll walk away confident you will be the perfect mom for whatever child God brings into your life.

Library Happenings

All Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) branches and LINK sites, including Detroit Lakes, will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 24, in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Regular hours of operation will resume Friday, Nov. 25.

