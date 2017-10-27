There's nothing like a purring cat in your lap

How many cats are we talking about? According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, in 2012 (last statistics available) there were 36,117,000 households that owned at least one cat. That's a lot of cat owners (not to mention the possibility of new cat owners) that may need books such as those highlighted below.

"The Trainable Cat," by John Bradshaw and Sarah Ellis.

We often assume that cats can't be trained, and don't need to be. But in "The Trainable Cat," bestselling anthrozoologist John Bradshaw and cat expert Sarah Ellis show that cats absolutely must be trained in order to enrich the bond between pet and owner. Full of training tips and exercises — from introducing your cat to a new baby to helping them deal with visits to the vet — "The Trainable Cat" is the essential cat bible for cat owners and lovers.

"The Inner Life of Cats: The Science and Secrets of Our Mysterious Feline Companions," by Thomas McNamee.

As it begins, "The Inner Life of Cats" follows the development of the young Augusta while simultaneously explaining the basics of a kitten's physiological and psychological development.

As the narrative progresses, McNamee also charts cats' evolution, explores a feral cat colony in Rome, tells the story of Augusta's life and adventures, and consults with behavioral experts, animal activists, and researchers, who will help readers more fully understand cats. McNamee shows that with deeper knowledge of cats' developmental phases and individual idiosyncrasies, we can do a better job of guiding cats' maturation and improving the quality of their lives. Readers' relationships with their feline friends will be happier and more harmonious because of this book.

November library happenings

"Invisible Asians" author Kim Park Nelson will be at the Detroit Lakes Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. to share the stories of more than 60 Korean-American adoptees. Due to the increase in adoptions of Korean children after the Korean War, there are more Korean-American adoptees per capita in Minnesota than in any other state, Park Nelson will share their experiences and unique perspectives, which are often left out of traditional discussions of the topic. This event is part of Lake Agassiz Regional Library's fall 2017 series of authors, musicians and entertainers, which are performing and speaking in libraries across northwest Minnesota. All are welcome to this event, which is brought to the community free of charge through funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. A full list of Arts and Cultural Heritage Series events across northwest Minnesota is available at www.larl.org/legacy.

Kids are invited to attend "Dinovember" at the library on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. Join us for a "rawr-ing" fun dinosaur party for kids ages 5 and up.

The library's Book Discussion Group will gather on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. to discuss " The Wonder" by Emma Donoghue. All are welcome to join the group — even those who haven't read the book.

One-on-One Classes offered this fall include Shutterfly-Photo books, LARL Mobile app, e-books and e-audio books on android or Apple devices. Call the library at 218-847-2168 and ask for Danell to set up your one-on-one appointment.

The library will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Library hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library's regular hours are as follows: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and all national holidays.

For more information on local library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave.

Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL), a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library's app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.