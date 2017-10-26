Life is better with a box of chocolates

Research has shown that we can now eat our dark chocolate without feeling guilty. Health benefits were found such as: it's a cancer fighter, it improves heart health, it's good for your cholesterol profile, it improves your cognitive function, it's a blood pressure and blood sugar aid, and it's an antioxidant-rich superfood. So grab a box of chocolates and a good book, such as those listed below and relax.

"Pieces of Happiness: A Novel of Friendship, Hope, and Chocolate," by Anne Ostby. When Sina, Maya, Ingrid, and Lisbeth each receive a letter in the mail posing the same question, the answer is obvious. Their old high school friend Kat — Kat the adventurer, Kat who spread her wings and took off as soon as they graduated — has extended the invitation of a lifetime: Come live with me on my cocoa farm in Fiji. Come spend the days eating chocolate and gabbing like teenagers once again, free from men, worries, and cold. Come grow old in paradise, together, as sisters. Who could say no?

Now in their sixties, the friends have all but resigned themselves to the cards they've been dealt. There's Sina, a single mom with financial woes; gentle Maya who feels the world slipping away from her; Ingrid, the perennial loner; Lisbeth, a woman with a seemingly picture-perfect life; and then Kat, who is recently widowed. As they adjust to their new lives together, the friends are watched over by Ateca, Kat's longtime housekeeper, who oftentimes knows the women better than they know themselves and recognizes them for what they are: like "a necklace made of shells: from the same beach but all of them different." Surrounded by an azure-blue ocean, cocoa trees, and a local culture that is fascinatingly, joyfully alien, the friends find a new purpose in starting a business making chocolate: bittersweet, succulent pieces of happiness.

"The Diva Steals A Chocolate Kiss," by Krista Davis. Domestic Diva Sophie Winston is in charge of the sweetest event in Old Town this summer. Amore Chocolates is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary with a chocolate tasting at the mansion of the company's CEO, Joe Merano — and Sophie is running the show.

With cookies, candy, and five kinds of chocolate cake, it's a chocolate lover's dream! But when Joe goes missing, the celebration becomes bittersweet. And when Sophie discovers the body of a competing chocolatier in the guesthouse, the event turns downright deadly.

Library happenings

Library hours

