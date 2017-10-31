Happy Halloween from your local library

"Birdie's Happiest Halloween," by Sujean Rim.

Birdie loves the fall. She can't wait to go apple picking with Mommy and her dog, Monster, wear big fuzzy sweaters, and play touch football with her friends. But Birdie can't stop thinking about Halloween! One year she was a robot, and another she was a mummy-princess. But this year, nothing is feeling quite right... until Birdie visits her local museum, and is INSPIRED by everything she finds.

Sujean Rim offers another winning story about being yourself that's rich with warm fall colors, beautiful collage, and unforgettable images of Birdie dressed as everyone from Albert Einstein to Sandra Day O'Connor to the first female President!

"Easy Pumpkin Carving: Spooktacular Patterns, Tips & Ideas," by Colleen Dorsey.

Carve the perfect Halloween masterpiece! Whether you're a first-time pumpkin carver or an experienced pro, create the best jack-o-lantern on the block with this handy guide.

Impress those trick-or-treaters with clever, easy-to-carve pumpkin ideas. "Easy Pumpkin Carving" offers tips and tricks for fang-tastic pumpkin carving with techniques that go way beyond traditional methods. Create luminary pumpkins and etched pumpkins, combine multiple pumpkins in creative ways, or embellish pumpkins without even touching a knife.

Library Happenings

Preschool Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

An "Invisible Asians" Legacy Program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Hear the stories of more than 60 Korean-American Adoptees from Invisible Asians author Kim Park Nelson. Admission is free, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

The library will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Kids are invited to attend "Dinovember" at the library on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. Join us for a "rawr-ing" fun dinosaur party for kids ages 5 and up.

The library's Book Discussion Group will gather on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. to discuss " The Wonder" by Emma Donoghue. All are welcome to join the group — even those who haven't read the book.

One-on-One Classes offered this fall include sessions on Shutterfly photo books, the LARL Mobile app, e-books and e-audio books on Android or Apple devices. Call the library at 218-847-2168 and ask for Danell to set up your one-on-one appointment.

Library hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library's regular hours are as follows: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and all national holidays.

For more information on local library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave.

Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL), a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library's app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.