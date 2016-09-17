Fall officially arrives this Thursday!

The sun shines directly on the equator this week making for near equal length of day and night. The fall equinox ushers in all the beauty fall has to offer. This would be a great time to start planning those fall foliage drives, and if you can't go for a drive come into the library and we'll help you find materials with beautiful fall scenes.

The staff at the Detroit Lakes Public Library would like to wish everyone a gorgeous autumn season.

"Fall Leaves," by Loretta Holland.

Part poem, part silent stage, this luminous picture book puts autumn on display and captures the spirit of change that stays with us long after fall leaves. Unlock the secrets of this busy and beautiful time of year as the natural world makes way for winter.

"Autumn Winds," by Charlotte Hubbard.

Winds of change are blowing through Willow Ridge, and they're bringing a stranger to the Sweet Seasons Bakery.

At first, widowed Miriam Lantz has misgivings about Ben Hooley, a handsome but rootless traveling blacksmith. But as she gets to know the kind-hearted newcomer, she wonders if his arrival was providential. Perhaps she could find love again if only there weren't so many obstacles in the way. With Bishop Knepp relentlessly pursuing her hand in marriage and the fate of her beloved café at stake, Miriam must listen to God and her heart to find the happiness she longs for and the love she deserves.

Library Happenings

Book Discussion Group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room at the library. Join us for a discussion of "Islam: A Short History," by Karen Armstrong.

Children's Event: A Stuffed Animal Sleep Over is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

Do you ever wonder what happens after we lock our doors for the night? Well, your favorite stuffed animal can find out!

We're going to share our after-hours secrets with your stuffed animals at our Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Contact the library for more information at 218-847-2168.

Preschool Storytime. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 22nd and Saturday, Sept. 24th at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Paranormal Minnesota Legacy Event Featuring Chad Lewis is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the library.

Join us on a ghostly journey through his strangest cases, including alien abductions, haunted places, mysterious creatures, crop circles and more! This program will cover the entire spectrum of Minnesota's supernatural activity.

This Minnesota Legacy program is supported in part or whole with money from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave.

Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Public Library is a branch of the Lake Agassiz Regional Library.