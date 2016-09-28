Maplewood to host Leaf Days this weekend

The color of fall is starting to come and there is no better place to view those fall colors then out at Maplewood State Park.

Besides the usual things to do at a state park, they offer narrated wagon rides telling you some of the history of Maplewood as you view the colors. They have food, clothing, and Maplewood's own maple syrup for sale also.

Fall days are a great time to visit Maplewood, have a picnic, take a hike, or just drive around looking at the colorful leaves and native grasses. There are other activities planned as well. Each day offers a guided hike on the portion of the North Country Trail that runs through Maplewood. It embarks from the Trial Center at 10 a.m. both days.

At the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter you will find many activities for children: Rope making, using a corn sheller, pioneer games and toys, leaf art, or building a bird feeder are just a sampling of what's on offer.

There are also different demonstrations and activities on tap throughout, including: making hiking sticks, using an apple press to make applesauce, making duck decoys, and homemade ice cream. Each day at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. there will be a digital scavenger hunt. Using your phone or camera you can search the grounds for one hour to find the items on your list. Find them all and you could win a prize.

Maplewood State Park is located on Highway 108, 8 miles east of Pelican Rapids or 20 miles west of Perham. For more information, call the park at 218-863-8383.