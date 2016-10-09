Submitted photo The Harvest Moon 5K Fun Run/Walk, which also benefits the local DL Lions Club, is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Prizes are given to the runners who show the most creativity in their costume choices.

Submitted photo The Foltz family was honored at last year's Harvest Moon Ball for its contributions to the Detroit Lakes Lions Club. This year's event is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 6 p.m.

Submitted photo The Harvest Moon Ball, schedule this year for Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Detroit Lakes Pavilion, is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the local Lions Club.

Though it doesn't officially take place on the night of the real harvest moon — which is designated as the full moon occurring nearest to the autumnal (i.e., fall) equinox, and took place this year on Sept. 16 — there will be a full moon in the sky over Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Oct. 15, the date set for the 2016 Harvest Moon Ball.

Now in its fifth year, the annual benefit for the Detroit Lions Club begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 — but the fundraising festivities actually get underway much earlier in the day. About three years ago, the club decided to expand the day's festivities to include a morning "fun run" as well... and both are still going strong. The 2016 Harvest Moon 5K Fun Run/Walk is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, with registration taking place inside the Pavilion from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

"We encourage participants to show up in costume," says Lions Club member Brenda Wieland, who is one of the organizers for the event.

"Prizes will be awarded for the most creative costumes, in three categories: adult individual, kids' individual, and group theme," she added.

Though "harvest moon" themes are preferred (scarecrow, pumpkin, cornucopia, etc.), it's not a requirement, Wieland said, adding that pretty much any type of Halloween costume is acceptable.

Cost to participate in the Fun Run is $25 per person. To pre-register, call 218-846-1949 or 218-234-9048, or visit the website at detroitlakeslions.angelfire.com/fun-run.html.

Participation in the fun run/walk, which starts at the Pavilion and ends at the Holiday Inn, will be divided into adult, student and youth divisions, Wieland added.

A pancake breakfast, free to all fun run participants, will be held inside the Pavilion from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Family, friends and other supporters can join in on the flapjack fun at a cost of $8 for adults, or $6 for children ages 12 and under. After the fun run and pancake feed conclude, Lions Club members will be busy getting the Pavilion ready for the evening's Harvest Moon Ball, which includes both a catered dinner and dance.

"The dinner is catered by Spanky's Stone Hearth, and the dance will feature music by the Kicks Combo," says Wieland, adding that the Kicks Combo is a small ensemble made up of members from the Fargo-based F-M Kicks Big Band.

The evening begins with a 6 p.m. social hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the dance at 8:30.

Guests can also stroll through the tables displaying a wide range of silent auction and raffle items.

"We always have about 40 themed baskets for the silent auction, filled with all kinds of goodies," Wieland said.

Themes for the baskets range from Minnesota-made brews, foods and crafts to "movie night," birding and a vision package of some sort, in keeping with the Lions' Eyes for Mexico program, which is a major beneficiary of the fundraiser, along with various local charitable endeavors.

"The Lions invest a lot (of the proceeds) back into our community," Wieland said.

And then, there are the raffle drawings.

"We will also have drawings for two large tubs of wine, a week's stay at Cabo Villas (in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico), two Adirondack chairs, and a pair of Vikings tickets," she added.

Tickets for the Harvest Moon Ball are $40 each, and include admission to the dinner, dance and silent auction. They can be purchased from any local Lions Club member, or by calling Carol Granger at 218-847-4783.