NYM Cultural Center jam-packed with activities this week

Photo courtesy Bemidji Pioneer Rock and blues musicians Corey Medina and Bros. will be performing at the Cultural Center in New York Mills this Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Cultural Center in New York Mills is the place to be in October, with art classes and exhibits, concerts and more on tap for the coming weeks.

Thursday, Oct. 13 is Open Mic Night. On the second Thursday of every month, a local volunteer invites singers and speakers, bards and balladeers to perform prospective pieces for the crowd gathered at the Cultural Center This Thursday, the mic is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Attend as audience or actor, orator or observer. Both literary lectors and musical minstrels are welcome to share their own or another's creative work.

Organizer Pam Robinson says, "Every open mic has been uniquely different from the previous with guitarist-singers from Frazee, to joke-telling youth from Wadena, to the reciting of beat poetry by a New York Mills poet. It is a great monthly gathering of people from Becker, Ottertail, and Wadena Counties and a wonderful opportunity to hear some creativity at work!"

The Open Mic event at the Cultural Center was resurrected by Robinson in the summer of 2015 to provide a safe space for free expression and to give voice to the artist or performer in everyone. Each Open Mic Night is open to all and free to attend.

The New Nordic Art Show, now on exhibit in the Cultural Center Gallery, runs through Saturday, Nov. 12. A reception for the exhibit will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition, which features Nordic-inspired work with nouveau twists, highlights the work of Elise Forer, a printmaker from Fergus Falls, MN who now resides in Chicago. Forer is both a practicing and teaching artist who received her BFA at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Upon moving to Chicago she began work at Spudnik Press and serves as the lead of Pre Press for Paper Source.

Forer's work has been shown nationally, and she is an Artist-in-Residence at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo this month. Her work often focuses on iconography from her Nordic heritage and political commentary, most commonly environmental issues.

Of her new-found oeuvre, showcasing dala horses or kubitsmaling, Forer says, "Returning to a symbol I cherished, researching it's history, and spending time with it by working out new patterns and forms brought around a fertile desire to continue to make new work of my own."

Shown in addition to Forer's printmaking are other Nordic-inspired works by mesh and fiber artist Kristi Kuder, ceramicist Michael J. Strand, and others.

Originally from Breckenridge, and recently moving from Minneapolis to Ottertail Lake, Kuder has this to say of her objet d'art, "Wire mesh has a unique quality of both reflecting and filtering light which creates an elusive presence about the vessels and sculptures I create."

Strand's work often scrutinizes the function of art and craft in contemporary society. An art professor and Head of Visual Arts at North Dakota State University in Fargo, Strand lectures in institutions ranging from the Smithsonian American Art Museum to The Model in Ireland to multiple universities in Brazil. In May, Strand opened a solo show in Taipei, Taiwan and his criticism has been published internationally.

The New Nordic Art Show aims to integrate the artwork of these and other participating artists into the realm of "new classics," work initially conceived in the mother country but re-invented in the art world of today.

Friday's reception includes light refreshments and artist talks, starting at approximately 6 p.m. It is free to attend. All exhibitions at the Cultural Center are free to see and open to all. The Gallery is open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also on Friday, Oct. 14, Bemidji-area residents Corey Medina & Bros. come to the Cultural Center stage for a 7:30 p.m. concert.

Born and raised in the small town of Shiprock, N.M., on the Navajo Reservation, Corey Medina relocated to Bemidji, another small town in northern Minnesota, in 2012. His early musical influences came out of what his mom and uncles listened to: blues, classic country, soul, classic rock and metal. Growing up with a single mom and a rebellious heart, Corey quickly learned what the "blues" was and meant.

Even though Corey loves to just write and play music, his mission is to spread a message of hope and encouragement to every tribe and tongue that has felt hopeless and held back in life by fear, shame and hurt.

Tickets for the concert are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; student tickets are $5. All Cultural Center members receive $2 off the price of admission.

Next Wednesday, Oct. 19, watercolor artist Ellen Jean Diederich will be offering a children's art class, "Painting Samson's Portrait," from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

She will begin the class by showing the students the illustrations in her book, "Samson's Gift." Students will then use right brain drawing and draw Samson's portrait. Next, students will decorate Samson's wool. While it dries, she will read her book to the class. Lastly, students will paint Samson's eyes, nose, mouth and background. All materials provided. In addition to their completed painting, each student will also be given a copy of the book, "Samson's Gift" (retail value $19.95), as part of the class fee, which is $30 for members and $33 for non-members.

Ellen Jean Diederich has been painting professionally since 1985. Working primarily as a watercolorist, she has also expanded her painting into acrylic. Diederich grew up on a farm in Staples, and went on to Minnesota State University Moorhead, where she graduated with a B.F.A. in Fine Art and a B.A. in Art Education. Now living in Fargo, she draws inspiration for her paintings from her farm experiences, home town and travels. She enjoys painting animals, flowers and architecture.

Upcoming events this month include a basic West Coast Swing dance class and party for couples on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m.; and a Halloween kids' costume party on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. The Cultural Center also offers weekly yoga and Just For Kix dance classes. For more information about any of the above events, to purchase tickets for Friday's concert, or to register for upcoming art, dance and yoga classes, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

Located at 24 Main Ave., the Cultural Center in New York Mills is a rural center for creativity, community vitality, and lifelong learning in the arts. The Center offers visitors intimate opportunities to encounter art and artists in an 80-seat concert listening room, two galleries in a historic building, a gift store featuring local artists, an artist residency program, a sculpture park, and a variety of opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive. Since its incorporation in 1990, the Center's staff has been passionate about connecting people to artists and rich cultural experiences in rural Minnesota, celebrating the local and being a window to the world.