Museum's Barn Raising Bash' set for Oct. 29

The annual BCHS fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom, and as the name implies, the festivities will have a country western theme. "You don't have to dress up, but anyone who would like to do so is more than welcome," says Becky Mitchell, executive director of the Becker County Historical Society. Tickets for the dinner and dance are $50 each, and include a country dinner "with all the fixins" as well as an evening of live music featuring bluegrass band Dick Kimmel & Co.

Kimmel and local musician Pamela Longtine gave a program on "The History of Bluegrass" at the museum back in April, and the event proved to be so popular that Mitchell decided to bring him and his bluegrass band back for the fundraiser.

"Who better to play for a country western-themed event than a bluegrass band?" Mitchell said, adding that Kimmel was more than happy to help support the museum by appearing for the fundraiser.

Most of the proceeds from the event will go toward the plans for a new museum building, which Mitchell says is becoming a critical need.

"Day to day, we do the best we can to keep our artifacts dry and continue the mission of the Historical Society, but time is of the essence," she said. "We need to break ground and get the new building going in order to move forward.

"I would love to break ground this spring," she added.

But in order to do that, the Historical Society needs to raise enough funds to match Becker County's pledge of funding a third of the cost, up to $1.1 million. The overall project cost is estimated at $3.2 million, and Mitchell said, "We've raised a little over half of the money we need in pledges."

Of course, the museum also needs funding to finance its day-to-day operations, which includes such popular monthly events as the Brown Bag Lunch series and Family Day, which often includes low-cost craft activities for the whole family. The museum also hosts scavenger hunts and mystery-themed birthday parties for the kids. "We've stepped up our programming to try to reach different demographics and interest groups within the county," she added.

The barn raising theme for this year's fundraiser was chosen because the philosophy behind those old-fashioned pioneer barn raisings is similar to what is needed for the museum's building project.

"Many hands make light work," Mitchell said, and in much the same way, the more contributors they have for the building project, the more quickly the money can be raised.

The country theme will be carried out through the decor and menu as well, with a picnic-style dinner featuring pulled pork, cold salads and more.

"We will also have a cash bar available," Mitchell said.

The festivities will also include a silent auction, with such items as "stay and play" getaway packages in both Detroit Lakes and Fargo; tickets for the Medora Musical, birthday party packages, certificates for attending various crafting-type classes available in the area, and much more.

Tickets for the Oct. 29 event are available at the Becker County Museum, 714 Summit Ave., or next door at the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, 700 Summit Ave. Call the museum at 218-847-2938 for more information.