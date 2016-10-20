How we celebrate Halloween has its origins in Europe. But in Latin America, celebrations with masks, costumes, and dances began long before Europeans arrived in the New World.

Historians believe the Mayans, Aztec and Zapotec created masks way back in 2000 BC. They used them in festivals and religious ceremonies to ask their gods for good weather, good crops and a good life.

They used them in their storytelling and in battle — and their priests wore them when they impersonated the gods.

After the Spanish Conquest, Catholic priests co-opted the indigenous dances and masks in their religious ceremonies to facilitate conversions to Christianity. They incorporated mask dances in their celebrations of Carnaval, Holy Week and the Day of the Dead (Nov. 1-2).

Hand-carved and painted wood masks were used to represent men and women, Christian icons, the devil, crazy people, death and animals — including bats.

Some masks are large. Others are small. Some are primitive and dark. Others are realistic and bright. While each reflects the unique creativity of the artist, they all have one thing in common: It's hard to take your eyes off them.

See for yourself.

The "Bat Masks of Mexico" Exhibit will be at "The W" coffee shop in Warren, Minn., for two weeks only, opening Monday, Oct. 24 and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 5. The exhibit will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays. "The W" is located at 115 W. Johnson Ave. in Warren.

The masks are on loan to the Agassiz Audubon Society for the exhibit, which is sponsored by "The W," True Value Hardware and the Warren Sheaf newspaper.

Bring the kids in costume on Halloween, and volunteers will give paper masks to the first 100 kids through the door, to decorate and take home.