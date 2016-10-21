National Cat Day is Oct. 29!

Actually, many cat owners probably think that should say, 30-37 percent of households in the United States are owned and run by a cat...

Your library has a good selection of materials on our feline friends.

"The True Tails of Baker and Taylor: The Library Cats Who Left Their Pawprints on a Small Town-and The World," by Jan Louch and Lisa Rogak.

Assistant librarian Jan Louch and a coworker decided that what the library needed was a cat. Or, even better, two cats. Soon, they found a pair of Scottish Folds who were perfect for the job. Jan named them Baker and Taylor, and they took up residence in the library.

But these cats were much more than mousers. Visitors to the library fell in love with Baker and Taylor and their antics just as Jan had. And then, after Jan let the cats be photographed for a poster, they became feline celebrities. Children from across the country wrote them letters, fans traveled from far and wide to meet them, and they became the most famous library cats in the world.

"Splat the Cat and the Pumpkin-Picking Plan," by Robb Scotton.

Join Splat the Cat in New York Times bestselling author-artist Rob Scotton's "Splat the Cat and the Pumpkin-Picking Plan."

Splat goes to a pumpkin patch with Seymour, and he is determined to find the biggest pumpkin ever. But when he finally does, Splat finds out the real challenge isn't the pumpkin picking — it's how to get the pumpkin home!

Library Happenings

The Detroit Lakes Library Club meets Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Join us for "The Law and the Gospel," a presentation by Charles Jensvold and Carl Oberholtzer on the topic of desegregation.

A Samsung Galaxy Tablet Class is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. If you have a Samsung Galaxy tablet, join us to learn the basics. Please call to pre-register for the class at 218-847-2168.

"Minnesota's Stately Spirits: Stories, Legends & Tales from Haunted Places" is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Teens and adults are invited to join us for this interactive theatre experience. You will learn about some of Minnesota's most renowned haunted places and experience strange phenomena these places seem to share with artifacts that have been retrieved from their sites. Join Robert and Lynn Halbrook as they tell us tales of spirits that reside in Minnesota.

Preschool Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Oct.27 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

An Intermediate Genealogy Class is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. Want to intensify your research into your family history? Come and find out what is available free through your library to help you delve deeper. Please call to pre-register for the class at 218-847-2168.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call (218) 847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.