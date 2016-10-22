The event is a popular fundraiser for the parish, with the proceeds being used to purchase books and keep tuition at the school affordable. Now entering its 34th year, the Holy Rosary Pie Sale has become a beloved holiday tradition for many Detroit Lakes area residents — both those making the pies, and those ordering them.

"It really is a fun community event," says Katie Alagada, one of the core group of about a half dozen parish members who began planning and ordering supplies for the 2016 pie sale in mid-to-late September.

"There's a small group of us who start working together on the planning in September, making sure all the spices and the apples and (canned) pumpkin and pie tins get ordered, and the posters get made and distributed," she said.

The annual school supply lists for each kid starting classes at Holy Rosary School in the fall also includes "a can of Crisco," Aligada said — and the cans of shortening do get used, for making the pie crusts.

Many local businesses, including Central Market, Lakes Country Bakery, Brew Ale & Eats, and a handful of local apple orchards, contribute supplies for the sale as well.

"On the days we put the pies together, Holy Rosary School staff, students, parents grandparents, people from the parish, even some who walk over from the Winchester (on Washington) senior apartments.... we all get together at the church and start assembling them, at about 8 a.m.," Alagada continued. "On Thursday (Nov. 17), we'll be baking pies until about 9 p.m., and on Friday (Nov. 18) we'll start at about the same time and just bake until we have all the pies done. It gets to be a couple of very long days. "

In all, it takes roughly 100 volunteers to make the assembly and baking of the pies run like a well-oiled machine.

"In the past we've started at 8 a.m. on Friday and sometimes kept going until past 10 o'clock at night, depending on how many pies were ordered and how the baking process goes," said Aligada.

Conversely, in some years they've been done baking by the time school lets out for the weekend, she added: Some of the kids actually get let out of class that day to come help with the baking process as well.

Though the pumpkin filling they use is canned, "the apples are peeled and sliced and the spices are assembled and added (to both the apples and pumpkin filling) by hand," Aligada said. "Each pie is handmade, individually. Nothing is frozen ahead of time."

Even the pie crust dough is made from scratch and rolled out on site, then placed in the tins and crimped at the edges before the filling is added.

"When I started doing this three years ago, I'd never crimped a pie crust before in my life," Aligaga laughed. "That's just one of the skills that we can learn from the ladies in the community who come in to help.

"It's (making pies) something that used to be part of daily life for some of them, and they love doing it," she added. "It's also something that's kind of getting lost in our culture... this is a way for some of our older people in the community to teach their skills to the younger ones."

The apple pies are assembled first, then frozen — while still fresh — before being boxed and readied for pickup. The pumpkin pies are not frozen after baking, but they are left to cool thoroughly before the scheduled pickup times.

"It's ok to freeze the pumpkin pies too," Aligada said. "Both kinds really do freeze well."

In fact, she said, last year, one of the ladies who helps assemble the pies each year brought in one of the frozen apple pies from the previous year and baked it in the oven for the volunteers to eat during a meal break.

"The volunteers said they couldn't tell that it wasn't a fresh pie," Aligada added. "They really do hold up well."

People in the community buy the pies not only to serve during their holiday dinners, but also as gifts for their kids' school bus drivers, neighborhood mail carriers, and other friends and acquaintances on their Christmas list.

"They also make great hostess gifts when you get invited over for dinner," Aligada said. "They can just pop it in the oven and serve it for dessert."

The "great debate" for many who order their holiday pies through the annual sale isn't about how many to order — but whether they want apple, or pumpkin. The cost is $9 each, no matter what choice is made.

"This year, we're planning for making about 1,800 pies," Aligada said. "That ends up being around 1,000 apple and 800 pumpkin."

Because all of the ingredients are ordered fresh each year, anything that's left over once all the orders are filled is used to make more pies, which are then distributed to the community on a first-come, first-serve basis. If there is more dough left over than there is pumpkin or apple to assemble pies, the dough is then sold in pre-measured balls that can be frozen and used later.

Orders are being accepted between now and end of day on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with assembly of the pies to take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18.

Pies can then be picked up at the Holy Rosary Parish Center between 3 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

"Thursday pickup is for apple pies only," Aligada said, explaining that the pumpkin pies won't be sufficiently cooled for distribution that day. Both apple and pumpkin pies can be picked up on the remaining days, she added. To order pies, please call 218-844-5101 and leave a name, the number of pies (please specify apple or pumpkin) being ordered and a phone number where you can be reached.

"Some people prefer to order online rather than leave a message," Aligada said. "You can also order by email at holyrosarypies@gmail.com."

Those who are interested in volunteering to make the pies can also contact the church via the number or email listed above, she added.