Mixed Blood's 'Corazon Eterno' comes to DL Friday

The cast includes Mixed Blood veterans Raúl Ramos and Lisa Suarez (both of whom toured for Mixed Blood several times in the Chicano play Minnecanos), newcomers Mariana Fernández and Israel López Reyes, and Sasha Andreev (who recently toured in Mixed Blood's African America).

Founded in 1976, Mixed Blood Theatre is a Minneapolis-based professional multi-racial company that promoted cultural pluralism and individual equality through artistic excellence. It toured the region for three decades with a roster of culturally-productions. This is its first full-scale, full-length touring production.

Tickets for the play can be reserved by calling 218-844-SHOW or visiting DLCCC.org. Tickets will also be available at the door before each show. The Historic Holmes Theatre is located at 806 Summit Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

Funds for this presentation were provided, in part, through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund that was made possible by vote of the residents of Minnesota.

Classical Music Series

For the past several years, Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre has been providing a quarterly showcase for some of the region's best classical musicians.

The Community Connections Classical Music Nights will return to the Holmes Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with a performance by the duo of cellist Greg Hamilton and pianist Jay Herschberger.

Additional performances are set for Jan. 31 (Greg Hamilton Trio) and March 28 (The Modern Trio, featuring Russ Peterson on sax).

All three shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students, though this series is also eligible for the theater's "BOGO" policy; for every adult ticket purchased at full price, you can get a student ticket for free.

For more information, call the box office at 218-844-7469, visit the website at www.dlccc.org/holmes.html, or stop by at 806 Summit Ave. between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday (the box office will also be open for two hours prior to the show on Tuesday).

The theater's Community Connections Series is sponsored by Precision Printing, with additional support from the Edwin A & Clara Forsyth Engebretson Family Fund.