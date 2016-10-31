Everything's coming up Roses (from Rotary)

The club is preparing to host its annual Roses from Rotary fundraiser this Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3.

"This is our 24th annual rose sale," says Breakfast Rotarian Kathy Michaelson, who is one of the core group of seven responsible for organizing the 2016 event.

"It's our biggest fundraiser," she added. "It's been very, very successful for us, year after year."

The reason for that success, Michaelson pointed out, is the support of the Detroit Lakes community, which has embraced the idea of purchasing roses for their friends and loved ones at just $20 per dozen, while supporting Rotary's various causes.

"Our uses for the proceeds vary," said Michaelson.

"There are some things we automatically support" at the national and international level, she added, but noted that their club's charitable endeavors are heavily weighted toward local youth literacy, wellness and senior citizen programming initiatives.

Though local residents can pre-purchase tickets for the rose sale — where blooms in a variety of colors are offered for the extremely affordable price of $20 per dozen — "we get a lot of walk-ins," Michaelson said. "We love walk-ins!"

Advance Roses from Rotary tickets are available for $20 each from any Breakfast Rotary member, she added. People can then bring in their tickets and redeem them at any one of three designated locations.

Roses will be available for purchase or pickup on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3. People can browse through the different colors available at Bergen's, DL Floral or White Drug.

"That (the inclusion of White Drug) is new this year," Michaelson added.

Rotarians will be selling the roses each day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bergen's, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both White Drug and DL Floral, which are located at opposite ends of the Washington Square Mall. Call 218-847-4851 for more information.

DL Floral owner Val Voigt takes care of ordering the roses from a wholesale dealer that she uses, Michaelson said. A total of 630 dozen roses have been ordered for this year's sale, in a variety of colors including classic red, white, peach and yellow, as well as non-traditional "hybrid" colors like lime green, hot pink, lavender and purple.

"There's every color imaginable," Michaelson said. "The only color we really don't have is black... we should maybe try that one sometime."

One popular feature of the sale that is back by popular demand, after a couple of years' absence, is the "lollipop" bouquet, which features a dozen roses in 3-5 different colors.

"There's a limited number of those though," she added, noting that it's best to get there early if you want a bigger selection of colors to choose from.

As always, however, the most popular variety continues to be the classic red rose.

"We get a lot of red roses, and we always run out of them," Michaelson said. "It's still one of the most requested colors."

There's definitely a reason for that, she noted.

"The sale is always set before the deer hunting opener, and that's no accident," Michaelson said. "Many of our customers are men."

Though they often ask the meaning behind the different colors of roses (a brief summary is below), "I think the deep red rose is still our biggest seller," she added. "And that means love."

Using the language of flowers to tell someone you love them is a tradition that never really goes out of style, after all.

"I don't think you can really go wrong in giving somebody a dozen red roses," Michaelson said. "Who wouldn't be happy with that?"

Because the fall musical also happens to open the same weekend (this year's show is "The Little Mermaid," opening Thursday, Nov. 3 — look for a feature on the show in Wednesday's Tribune), many people also buy a dozen so they can gift the cast with single blooms.

As is always the case, however, some advance planning is necessary, as "once we sell out, we're done," Michaelson said.

Though 630 dozen seems like a lot, "last year we sold out a little more than halfway through the second day," she added..

"It was the first year we sold out early, which was great!" she added. "With any fundraiser, to sell out of whatever it is you're selling is ideal."

If by chance there are bouquets left over, or there are some people who purchased tickets but do not come to claim their dozen roses by Monday, Nov. 7, the excess will be divided up and distributed to local nursing homes, Michaelson said, so the residents can enjoy the fragrant blooms for as long as they last.

Readying the roses

This year, the 630 dozen roses ordered for the sale will be arriving at Bergen's Tuesday night. About 45 Rotarians and students from Interact (the junior version of Rotary) will come together to prep the roses for distribution.

"The roses are shipped to us dry-packed," Michaelson said. "Our club members unpack them, cut the stems at an angle — which is very important! — then put them in a water solution with some preservatives.

"The water wicks up the stems" — which only works if the stems are cut at an angle, she explained — "and rehydrates the roses, which ensures that they will open up nicely and they're going to last."

My love is like a red, red rose...

Here is a sampling of what the various colors of roses represent when gifted to a friend, partner, mentor or loved one:

• Red — Love, passion, beauty, courage and respect

• White — Purity, innocence, silence, secrecy, heavenly

• Dark pink — Appreciation and gratitude

• Light pink — Admiration, sympathy, grace, joy and sweetness

• Yellow — Joy, delight, friendship, welcome back and new beginnings

• Purple — Enchantment, attraction, love at first sight

• Orange — Fascination, desire and enthusiasm

• Peach — Harmony, peace, sincerity, gratitude

• Red and white together — Unity