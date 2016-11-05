They boiled and riced the potatoes, shaped the spuds and rolled them into thin dough lightly fried into what is called lefse.

As most local residents know, lefse is a holiday staple when it is dressed up with butter, sugar and cinnamon. Locally-made lefse is just one of the delicious items that will be for sale at the annual Holiday Bazaar, set to take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Grace Lutheran's fellowship hall, located at 213 Roosevelt Ave. in Detroit Lakes (across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School).

"Come for breakfast and stay for lunch!" says Grace Lutheran Church Council President Kathy Coyle, adding that while she freely admits she is not skilled in the kitchen, she knows how to surround herself with talented church members who will have hot rolls, both cinnamon and caramel, prepared for breakfast that morning, along with gourmet coffees.

After days of preparation, Sonia Anderson and Ranae Sexton will have knoephla and beef barley soups on hand to satisfy the most discerning lunch guest. Sandwiches and an assortment of bars will round out the midday meal.

Guests can work off some of those calories from breakfast, lunch or both by browsing through the next-to-new items, wood carvings, table runners, baked goods, candies and doll clothes. One lucky attendee will also go home with a beautiful quilt in Laker colors, created by Grace Lutheran Pastor Ann Newgard-Larson.

Because of their annual popularity, lefse and soup for take-out will be sold on site as well, on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Cash or checks will be accepted.

Coyle says she is proud of the hospitality her church is known for, along with its excellent cooks, who will have their recipes for sale in a Grace Lutheran anniversary cookbook.

She added that the bazaar's proceeds will help the church keep on supporting a long list of local charities.