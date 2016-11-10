"The parade had almost 30 entries last year, but we would love to have more!" exclaimed Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce President Carrie Johnston.

"It's free to register," added Natalie Bly, who is co-chairing this year's parade along with Marjorie Berg. "And it's open to anyone!"

"The only requirement is that we ask that their entry be lit up in some way," Johnston added, so that it will be fully visible under the night sky.

The parade is slated to get underway at 5:30 p.m., but the lineup of participants starts approximately an hour earlier, Bly said. Parade participants can travel the route by car or other motorized vehicle, by horse-drawn carriage or on horseback, roller skates, roller blades, bicycle, skateboard... or even on foot.

"It's a short route, about six blocks long, so it's fairly easy to walk," she added. "Just make sure to dress warm!"

Though participants are asked to sign up at the Chamber offices no later than Friday, Nov. 18, "we will take last-minute entries," Bly added.

The problem with last-minute registration, Johnston pointed out, is that there will be a master of ceremonies announcing each entry, so the script needs to be done as far in advance as possible, to avoid mistakes.

"It's a good opportunity to promote your organization or business," she added.

In addition to the parade itself, there will be a pre-party taking place downtown, at the intersection of Holmes Street and Washington Avenue, starting at 5 p.m.

"There will be fire pits, trivia, Christmas music, hot chocolate, even a s'mores station!" Bly said, noting that Holmes Street will be blocked off to motorized traffic during the pre-party.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the American Cancer Society will be hosting a tree lighting ceremony on the front lawn of the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.), and following the parade, there will be Photos and Wishes with Santa at the Washington Square Mall from 6 to 8 p.m.

The evening marks the official kickoff of the Christmas shopping season in Detroit Lakes, though "Light Up the Lakes" holiday happenings are actually taking place throughout the month of November.

For more information, or to sign-up for the parade, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 218-847-9202 or send an email to dlchamber@visitdetroitlakes.com.