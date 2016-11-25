They are excited to present their holiday vocal show: Ugly Sweater Party!

Six Appeal is a nationally touring, dynamic vocal ensemble infused with sharp comedic timing and the energy and vitality of a rock band.

Swearing off instruments, this award-winning vocal band takes you on a musical journey that spans decades as they perform classic oldies, current chart toppers, catchy original tunes, and holiday favorites new and old. Learn more about the group at sixappealvocalband.com.

Bring your friends, family, and that special someone you'd like to catch under the mistletoe! And be sure to wear your ugly holiday sweater!

Tickets are available online to www.thetophattheatre.com (no extra fees charged), or at the Ulen-Hitterdal School office; you can also reserve them by phone at 218-596-8853 or send an email to tvogel@ulenhitterdal.k12.mn.us.

The price is $15 adults, $10 students. Don't miss this special Christmas show!