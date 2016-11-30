It's beginning to look a lot like...

The 12th Annual Parade of Trees, which took place Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 24-27 at the Lake Park American Legion, included more than 30 trees decorated by local families, community organizations and businesses, including "An Old Fashioned Christmas" from the Lake Park Historical Society.(Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 1 / 10

The Lake Park Garden Club's entry in this year's Parade of Trees was this beautifully decorated pine, titled "Protect Our Pollinators." (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 2 / 10

The DL Jaycees' brightly-lit Toonerville Trolley was a big hit at Monday night's Grand Parade of Lights in downtown Detroit Lakes. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 3 / 10

Lots of candy was handed out at Monday night's Grand Parade of Lights in downtown Detroit Lakes. With warmer-than-usual temperatures for late November, the event was very well attended. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 4 / 10

"Sew This Christmas" from Mary Madson, Sherri Lefebvre and Grandma B, was one of the over 30 entries in the Lake Park Parade of Trees, held this past weekend at the local American Legion. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 5 / 10

The inaugural Festival of Trees hosted by I'll Tile & Stone at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn on Saturday was a resounding success, raising over $10,500 for the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 6 / 10

Lake Park's 12th annual Parade of Trees, held over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, brought over 450 people to the local American Legion to view the festively decorated trees. The People's Choice Award went to "Christmas in the Coop" by the Shannon and Mary Lewis family, which is shown on the left. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 7 / 10

The striking, bright blue tree from Paymasters, "The Tree That Keeps On Giving," drew a lot of looks from the crowd during the inaugural Festival of Trees at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn on Saturday. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune) 8 / 10

Santa drove a tractor for the Detroit Lakes Eagles' entry in Monday night's Grand Parade of Lights, which brought big crowds for both the pre-parade festivities and the parade itself. 9 / 10