The musical — starring Takei, Lea Salonga, and Telly Leung — follows a Japanese-American family as their lives change following the events of Pearl Harbor.

"George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen" will feature an introduction by Takei as well as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

"Allegiance has been a passion project from the beginning," Takei said in a statement. "This deeply moving story based on my family's experiences could not be more timely, or poignant, considering the current political climate.

"So many people around the globe have never heard about this dark part of our nation's history, and it is an honor and privilege for me to help tell this story so that we can avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I am deeply grateful that almost 120,000 people experienced the Broadway production during its run, an eerie reflection of the number of Japanese-Americans who were directly impacted by the events depicted in Allegiance. This event — with Allegiance coming to cinema screens all around the country — will give to so many more the opportunity to experience and see this musical, which I consider my legacy."

Curtain time for the show, which is being screened at West Acres Cinema in Fargo, is 7:30 p.m. The bus will depart from the parking lot of the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn at 6:15 p.m., returning at approximately 11-11:15.

Cost is $18 for the theater ticket, plus an additional $15-$20 for the bus ride, depending on the number of people who will be attending, payable at the time of departure.

Participants are also welcome to join the group for dinner at the Holiday Inn at approximately 5-5:15 p.m.; cost is your choice, as each person will be paying for their own meal.

Contact Deanna Sinclair at 218-850-6547 or Deanna.Sinclair@era.com to reserve your ticket and a seat on the bus.