Grace Lutheran to host Holiday Vendor Fair

Then come on over to Detroit Lakes' Grace Lutheran Church this Saturday, Dec. 10, for the church's inaugural Holiday Vendor Fair, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It gives the community a chance to do some Christmas shopping, and our vendors a chance to display and sell their wares, all in one place," says Bertha Anderson, one of the church volunteers charged with organizing the event.

"We'll have fresh caramel and cinnamon rolls in the morning, and barbecue sandwiches, chips, bars and beverages for lunch," she added. "So come for breakfast, do some shopping, stay for lunch, and shop some more!"

Homemade lefse, "fresh off the grill," and knoephla soup, made from scratch and sold by the quart, are also on the menu.

"We'll also be selling our church cookbook at a reduced price," said Anderson, noting that knoephla soup is one of the many recipes in there.

The cookbooks will be selling at a cost of one for $8, two for $10 or four for $20.

"They make nice Christmas gifts!" she added.

Handmade doll clothes and crafts will also be for sale, along with brand name products like those mentioned above, not to mention Lularoe Clothing, Perfectly Posh, Lakeside Soap & Candles, SeneGence, Lip Sense, and the Ashley-Drake doll collection.

"And be sure to stick around to watch the DL Cloggers perform at 1 p.m.," Anderson added. All of this, and there is no admission fee — the only cost is what you choose to buy.

"It's all free admission," Anderson said. " We hope to get a good turnout."

Grace Lutheran Church is located at 213 Roosevelt Ave. in Detroit Lakes. For more information, please call 218-847-4568, send an email to gracelutheran@arvig.net or visit the church website at www.gracedetroitlakes.org.

Also this week

Thursday, Dec. 8: Santa's Workshop, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Lincoln Education Center, 204 E. Willow; Lakes Liquor Holiday Show, 4 to 7 p.m., Lakes Liquor, 200 Holmes St. E.; Customer Appreciation Event, 4 to 7 p.m., Styles on Willow, 106 Willow St. W.; Holiday Service of Remembrance, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., David-Donehower Funeral Home, 609 Hwy. 10 E.; Meet "Shelly Bean" children's book author Shelly Boyum-Breen, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Detroit Lakes Community & Cultural Center, 826 Washington Ave.

Friday, Dec. 9: Santa's Workshop, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Lincoln Education Center, 204 E. Willow; Young Life Christmas Tree Sales, 4 to 7 p.m., 1219 Washington Ave.; Tuxes & Tails (fundraiser for Humane Society of the Lakes), 6 to 10 p.m., Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom, 806 Summit Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 10: Snowmobile Safety Course, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., M State Cafeteria, 900 Hwy. 34 E.; Young Life Christmas Tree Sales, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1219 Washington Ave.; Free Holiday Movie, "Elf," 10 a.m. to noon, Cinemagic Washington Square 7 Theatre, 808 Washington Square Mall, Detroit Lakes; Christmas Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Forest Edge Gallery, 46461-295th Avenue, Vergas; "An Andy & Bing Christmas," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (two shows), Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 11: Young Life Christmas Tree Sales, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1219 Washington Ave.; Christmas Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Forest Edge Gallery, 46461-295th Avenue, Vergas; Brunch with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brew Ales & Eats, 111 Veterans Memorial Parkway (please bring a toy to share for Toys & Tots); Santa's Reindeer at the Mall, 12 to 4 p.m., Washington Square Mall, 808 Washington Ave.; Kids' Craft Day at the Mall, 1 to 3 p.m., Washington Square Mall, 808 Washington Ave.; "Fractured Holiday Carol Sing-Along: A 'Fun'-Raiser for Ethar Al Ghazzawi," 2 p.m., Historic Holmes Theatre Stage, 806 Summit Ave.; Lakes Area Community Concert Band Holiday Concert, 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 912 Lake Ave.

Monday, Dec. 12: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, 2:30 p.m., Holmes Street Railroad Crossing, Detroit Lakes, and 3:15 p.m., Railway Street, Callaway; Ruby's Pantry, 5 to 7 p.m., M State, 900 Hwy. 34 E.; "Remembering the Holocaust," 7 p.m., Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave.