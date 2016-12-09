Then come on down to the Historic Holmes Theatre this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., for a "Christmas Sing-Along" fundraiser to help a young Fargo immigrant named Ethar Al Ghazzawi realize his dream of becoming part of the cast of "Up With People."

Led by the brainchild of the Holmes Theatre's executive director, Amy Stoller Stearns, and Fair Hills Resort artistic director Larry Swenson, the event will be held on the Holmes Theatre stage, with Swenson playing popular holiday tunes and "fractured Christmas carols" on the theater's grand piano, for the crowd to sing along.

During the event, the crowd will also learn more about Al Ghazzawi and his dream to join Up With People, a music and education organization that works to provide young people of many different cultures with an opportunity to see the world, learn more about other cultures, perform and do community service. (Visit www.upwithpeople.org to learn more.)

Al Ghazzawi is a refugee who moved to the U.S. in July of 2014, after being forced to flee his native Iraq, where he and his family were subjected to death threats and harassment.

"I came here by myself, and arrived with only my suitcase, my memories and my future in my hand," he says.

Al Ghazzawi now has his green card and is hoping to spend this next year traveling with Up with People, serving as a role model for other refugees.

Both Swenson and Stearns are UWP alumni, and have nothing but praise for the organization.

"It's an awesome experience for any young person," says Stearns. "I would not be the person I am today without the experiences I had with Up with People.

"UWP is an amazing opportunity to make the world a little smaller and give students a chance to understand other cultures."

"They make such a great contribution to the world," Swenson added, noting that he was the one who first encouraged Al Ghazzawi to apply to join UWP, while the young man was working at Fair Hills this past summer.

"Last summer he was in the Hootenanny (the resort's weekly musical revue), and learned singing and dancing," Swenson said.

He was so good at it that Swenson encouraged him to apply for the opportunity to join the UWP cast, and sure enough, Al Ghazzawi was accepted. The problem, Swenson noted, is that the travel and tuition expenses for joining the group are far beyond the young man's limited means.

That's where he and Stearns came in.

"We want to do everything we can to help him with his tuition and expenses," said Swenson, adding that several friends of theirs have contributed gift baskets that will be raffled off during the event as well.