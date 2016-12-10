This year's celebration is titled, "This Little Light of Mine," and it's intended to fill those present for the event with the joy of Christmas, according Mark Berg, director of music and arts programming at Trinity.

"All of us have a light inside... how can we let it out, let it shine, for everyone to see?" Berg said, expanding on the theme. "We try to put everyone in the Christmas spirit, whatever that means to each individual. We want them to leave our church feeling good, feeling happy."

Approximately two dozen holiday carols will be sung during the service, which includes a narrative that incorporates several stories that illustrate the meaning of Christmas in a variety of ways.

"There's poetry, there's prose, weaving together the old and the new, all the way up to the present day," said Berg. "There's a piece from Charles Dickens' 'Christmas Carol,' about Scrooge and the ghost of Christmas present, that's very entertaining... There's even a piece from about 300 A.D., titled 'Fathers of the Desert,' that was written by the first monks."

All of these different narrative pieces are interconnected, through a script that Berg says was written and edited by Anita Jonason.

"She's done a really nice job," he said.

But the main attraction, as always, is the music. There will be five pieces performed by the Trinity church choir, and about four more performed by the bell choir. Soloists including Erlene DeCock, Ashley Morben, and local high school students Sydney Prussia and Madison Hagen are scheduled to perform, as is a brass choir organized by Terri Hutchinson.

More than half of the songs, however, are intended to be sung by choir and audience members alike.

"This is not a concert," said Berg. "We want the audience to be engaged. Everyone will also have candles, so it really will be candlelit."

The candlelit portion of the service creates a unique setting that "really enhances the atmosphere," Berg said, adding that audience members have told him afterwards that they were moved to tears at times.

"It's a very heartwarming event," he said.

Immediately after the celebration is concluded, at about 5:45 p.m., the church's fellowship hall will host a Christmas turkey dinner "with all the trimmings," prepared by caterer Pam Skarie.

"Pretty much everything is homemade," Berg said.

While there is no admission fee for "Candles & Carols" (those attending can choose to leave a freewill donation), tickets for the dinner are $12 each (kids age 5 and under can eat for free).

"Some people come for the service, some come just for the dinner, and others come for both," Berg said. "Everyone is welcome."

All proceeds, including freewill offerings and tickets purchased for the dinner, will go to support children's programming at the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center in Detroit Lakes, which does not receive any state or federal funding, and relies entirely on community donations.

The children's services provided at LCRC include support groups in Becker County schools, for everything from healthy relationships and anger management to "good touch, bad touch" and dating violence; one-on-one advocacy services for kids suffering from the effects of divorce, neglect, abuse and other forms of violence; and a variety of services for children who live at Mary's Place, the emergency shelter for families forced from their homes by domestic violence that is located adjacent to the LCRC offices and operated by its staff.

The newest part of LCRC's children's services is Kinship, a mentoring program that pairs kids between the ages of 5-16 with caring adult volunteers to provide stability, friendship, support and positive adult role models.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located behind the Detroit Lakes High School at 1401 Madison Ave. For questions about Candles & Carols or tickets for the turkey dinner, call the church office at 218-847-7211 or the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, 218-847-9202.

For more information about LCRC children's services, or to volunteer for the Kinship program, please call their office at 218-847-8572 or visit the website at www.lakescrisis.com.