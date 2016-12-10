'Magical Medora Christmas' comes to Detroit Lakes Dec. 18

Broadway standouts Jared Mason and Job Christenson — who both began their careers on the Medora Musical stage — along with fellow Medora alumni Emily Walter and Bill Sorenson, will be 18 cities into their 19-city tour by the time they hit the stage of the George Simson Auditorium (inside the Detroit Lakes Middle School) at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18.

"Forum Communications is sponsoring our tour, and they said, 'Why don't you go to another of our Forum communities?'" said Sorenson in a recent interview. "We have a lot of supporters and volunteers (with the Medora Musical) who come from that area, so we added Detroit Lakes to our itinerary.

"It's basically a musical variety show," said Sorensen of the tour, which is in its second season. "I do a little comedy and a little magic, which is my thing... but the other three are where the talent is. They're not just professional performers, they're big-time professional performers."

Jared Mason, for instance, was a Burning Hills singer for many years and also served as a featured vocalist in the Medora Musical.

"He went on and became a Broadway star," said Sorensen. "He's tried out for two Broadway shows and was a star in both of them."

Mason was featured as Jerry Lee Lewis in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Million Dollar Quartet," and also starred in the musical "Stomp," where he would meet his future wife.

"Anyone banging on trash cans as a living is a great candidate for marriage," Mason joked in a Forum interview last year.. He and his wife live in Boston with their three sons. Emily Walter has performed in the Medora Musical as a Burning Hills Singer and as a hostess. This past summer, she hosted the popular new show in Medora, the Medora Gospel Brunch.

While serving her country in the 1990s, Walter was the lead vocalist in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command Band. She has starred as Patsy Cline in shows touring across the United States and Canada, and as a featured vocalist with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra. "She has performed on every continent in the world," said Sorensen. But it's the fourth member of their group, Job Christenson, that probably has the most interesting story to tell, he added.

Four years ago, in the week between Christmas and New Year's Day, Christenson was starring in the Broadway musical "Billy Elliott" when suffered a stroke between the matinee and evening performances of the show.

"It affected the right side of his body, and his voice," said Sorensen. "This tour marks the first time he's sung in public since that day, and he's really terrific. It's fun to have him back."

Job's story

Job Christenson followed his passion for singing and theater from his hometown of Grand Forks to the bright lights of Broadway, until a blood clot broke free and silenced his voice.

Now, for the first time since that massive stroke four years ago left Christenson doubting if he would ever sing again, the 41-year-old returned to the stage Saturday, Nov. 26, for the 2016 debut of "A Magical Medora Christmas" at the Avalon Event Center West in Fargo.

"I really viewed it as a rebirth and a second chance," Christenson says.

Christenson had just wrapped a Broadway performance of "Billy Elliot" and was heading to the theater lobby when he lost his balance and collapsed on Dec. 28, 2012.

He said he remained cognizant the entire time and quickly realized he'd had a stroke, but he didn't understand how or why. He'd been physically active, and his singing voice was in prime form. His Facebook page contains videos of his last performance two weeks before the stroke, his tenor soaring through "Silent Night" and other classics.

But the clot stopped the blood flow to his brain and immobilized his entire right side, leaving him unable to walk or talk, let alone sing.

Physical therapy became his full-time job. He was speaking again within a month, but not without difficulty. The singing voice that had propelled him to the stage in New York City became an afterthought.

"I remember going to vocal therapy and they'd say, 'Wow, you're actually doing very well,'" Christenson recalled. "And I said, 'No, I'm not.'

"The singing took time, and I was really initially only doing singing because it was part of my vocal therapy and never really thinking that I would return to performing at all," he added. "It sort of seemed like an impossibility."

Enter Sorensen, the former Medora Musical co-host who now hosts and manages the traveling Christmas show. The two were friends from when Christenson performed in the musical in 2008 and 2009, the year before he returned to Broadway for "Billy Elliot."

"Bill Sorensen really looked at me and he said, 'This is a part of you and it will always be a part of you, and you're in a safe place and we love you and we want you to perform again,' " Christenson recalled.

While Christenson continues therapy for his right hand, his voice is strong as he makes his comeback, Sorensen said.

"And we're excited about that," he said.

Christenson graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1993 and attended the University of Michigan until landing a role in the Broadway production of "Cats" in 1997. He performed intensely for the next nine years, spending about six of those in Grand Forks as artistic director of the North Dakota Ballet Co. and a member of the Crimson Creek Players, a local theater group.

Since October 2013, Christenson has been development director at Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park in Bismarck. He went back to school, earning a theater arts degree from Empire State College in New York, and has also channeled his creative energy into playwriting.

This holiday season, Christenson said he's most thankful for the love and support of family and friends.

"They had faith in me, and probably faith that I didn't have," he said.

His voice is still a work in progress and he's "not trying to be some shining example of something," he said. But his music, he explained, is part of his story — one that began a new chapter with this tour

"And hopefully it can be a little bit inspiring," he said.

Christenson said he's excited to share the stage with Sorensen, Walter, Mason and pedal steel guitarist Roger Rettig.

"The talent is just extraordinary," he said.

"A Magical Medora Christmas" will be presented at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the George Simson Auditorium at Detroit Lakes Middle School. Tickets are $23, and may be purchased at the Historic Holmes Theatre (806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes), or online at www.medora.com.