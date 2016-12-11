'Rock & Roll Christmas' is back!

Rock & Roll Christmas is a Las Vegas-caliber, multimedia, full-production show that mixes an 8-piece band with music, comedy, parodies and even a game show!

Join an all-star cast of musicians as they rock their way through timeless holiday classics and bring new takes on hit songs you didn't even know were holiday classics. The line-up of musicians is truly legendary, as Paul "Stretch" Diethelm and Ted Manderfeld are joined on stage by vocalists Pamela McNeill, Stacy Bauer and Tim Haussner, and backed by bassist Mike Zeleny, saxophonist and flutist Mike Kreitzer and drummer Billy Thommes.

You'll hear Christmas standards like "Silent Night," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "The Little Drummer Boy" and many more—like you've never heard them performed before!

Nothing will get you into the holiday spirit better than the Rock & Roll Christmas! Join us for an exciting night of holiday fun this Thursday!

Ticket prices are $29 for adults and $14.50 for students. Reserve your seats by calling 218-844-SHOW or visiting DLCCC.org/holmes.html The Historic Holmes Theatre is located at 806 Summit Avenue in Detroit Lakes.