Happy Holidays from the Detroit Lakes Library

No matter what mode of transportation you choose, the library can make your trip more enjoyable. Just visit your library for books including audio books or visit our digital library at www.larl.org for free e-audio books and e-books.

The staff at the Detroit Lakes Library wishes you all safe travels, and a wonderful holiday season! Here are a few selections from our shelves to help get you in the holiday spirit.

"The Christmas Fox," by Anik McGrory.

"Come!" drummed a woodpecker one cold, wintry day. "A baby is coming. There's work to be done!"

One by one, from field and forest, the animals make their way to a barn. The cow has sweet-smelling hay to offer the baby. The bluebird has the gift of song. And a lamb has soft, cozy wool. But the shy little fox has nothing to offer... or so he thinks.

With its gentle text and warm, expressive illustrations, this irresistible take on the Nativity story invites even the youngest child to discover the truest gifts of the Christmas season: the ones that come from the heart.

"Christmas Joy Ride," by Melody Carlson.

Miranda did not put adventure on her Christmas list, but thanks to her 85-year-old neighbor Joy, that's exactly what she's getting this year. When Joy tells Miranda that she plans to drive an old RV decked out in Christmas decorations from their Chicago neighborhood to her new retirement digs in Phoenix — in the dead of winter, no less — the much younger Miranda insists that Joy cannot make such a trip by herself.

Besides, a crazy trip with Joy would be more interesting than another Christmas home alone. Unemployed and facing foreclosure, Miranda feels she has nothing to lose by packing a bag and heading off to Route 66. But Joy has a hidden agenda for their Christmas joyride — and a hidden problem that could derail the whole venture.

Library Happenings

Storytime. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for storytime on Thursday, Dec. 29th and Saturday, Dec. 31st at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead. A Noon Year's Eve Party is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Can't make it to midnight? Come ring in the New Year with us at noon on New Year's Eve. We'll make some crafts, have snacks, and have an epic countdown party. For kids ages 0-10.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

