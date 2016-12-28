Harris will be joined by fellow comedians Kevin Cahak and Jodie Maruska for a Pre-New Year's Eve Comedy & Magic Show at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes this Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

"I've been to Detroit Lakes for a corporate event or two, but I've never done a public show there," says Harris, a Midwest Emmy Award-winning entertainer who has performed at top clubs, colleges, and corporate events for over 20 years, across the U.S. and Canada.

"I'm thrilled that the hotel is doing this," he added, noting that he was on his way through Detroit Lakes one night earlier this fall, traveling to another gig, when he happened to stop at the Holiday Inn, and they mentioned that they were looking to do another comedy show that would be as successful as their Thanksgiving show had been.

"They had a great turnout on Thanksgiving, and obviously we're hoping for the same," Harris added, noting that his show-mates are accomplished comedians "who also sometimes headline shows in their own right."

Unlike the two comedians he will share the stage with on Friday, David Harris actually began his entertainment career as a magician.

"I was very young when I started as a magician," said Harris, who grew up in the Twin Cities suburb of New Hope, Minn. "I got a kit from my grandma that she bought after seeing an ad on the television."

Now based in Robbinsdale — "just a few blocks from where I grew up," he says — Harris has appeared to rave reviews on the Twin Cities' ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC television stations in addition to winning two Midwest Emmys for his sketch show back in 2006. He has since starred in several online award-winning videos and TV commercials, including his most recent one for Panchero's Mexican Grill which aired for over five years in regional markets.

Most recently, Harris accepted an invitation to perform in Minnesota's prestigious 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival in 2016, where he left both the audience and club owner in stitches, and was immediately asked back to perform at the comedian-run club.

Though he still incorporates magic into his act, Harris says that standup comedy offers more opportunities to show his creative side.

"That's what drew me to comedy more than magic, because I could be more expressive," he said, adding that the magic he does now is incorporated into the overall themes of his show.

"All the tricks I do, I like to tie them into the story I'm telling," he said. "It's more fun that way to me."

Harris' personal and person-driven approach to the topics of work, family, relationships, and stress makes his act relatable to almost anyone while still being creative, fun, original, and most of all — hilarious. For more information, please visit www.davidharrislive.com.

Comedian Kevin Cahak started his comedy career in the small town of Wausau, Wis., where he emceed a local comedy night. Later he opened his own comedy club but felt his heart was really into doing stand-up comedy not booking stand-up comedy. Based in the Twin Cities, Kevin now tours all over the country doing comedy clubs, fundraisers, county fairs, holiday parties and corporate events. Kevin's clean comedy is heart-felt, laid back, mellow and interactive. He tours with some of the best nationally touring comedians and recently made his national network television debut on Showtime in Pauly Shore's documentary "Pauly Shore Stands Alone." Kevin's performance stands out from other entertainers with his different outlooks about comedy, family and life in general.

Hosting the evening is the hilarious Jodie Maruska — a Minnesota comedy veteran who has performed with such icons as Louie Anderson, and entertained at all the major Twin Cities clubs as well as corporate events and festivals such as the Minnesota Fringe Festival, "One Man Minneapolis" at the Pantages Theater, and the MAP Academy Awards Hollywood fundraiser at the State Theatre.

"I'm excited because the other performers I'm working with are really good," he said. "I've gotten to know them both over the years... it's fun to work with your friends."

Tickets for Friday night's show are $10 each, and may be reserved by calling 218-847-2121. They will also be available at the door.