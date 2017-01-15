Some of the most state-of-the-art sleds in the world will be showcased when the NDRS Minnesota State Ice Drag Championships return to Detroit Lakes next weekend, Jan. 21-22 — and fans can get an up-close look at a few of them.

"I believe we will have one or two sleds on display inside the lobby at the Holiday Inn on Thursday and Friday (Jan. 19-20)," Holst said. "For the races, we'll have stock, improved stock, pro stock, open mod and outlaw sleds."

The fastest sleds are in the outlaw category — highly specialized, handcrafted models that Holst said "can cost $60,000 or more." Last year — the first time that the state championship event was held in Detroit Lakes — a total of 125 racers took part in the event, with bragging rights going to Detroit Lakes' own Danny Steinmetz, who set a new world record for both maximum speed and time elapsed.

Steinmetz was clocked at 155.29 miles per hour, and he covered the first 60 feet of the one-eighth-mile track in 1.029 seconds. "It's kind of neat to be the guy that went that fast, I guess," says Steinmetz, who plans to enter next weekend's races in three different categories — pro stock 1000, open mod 1000 and outlaw.

But at the same time, he admitted, the politics within the racing community make it difficult to be the top man on the totem pole at times.

"When we got that world record there were a few guys who kind of downgraded us," said Steinmetz. "It seems like the more you win, the more you get people that hate you."

Though it is his name that made it to the record books, Steinmetz added, he is the first to admit that it's a team effort between him, his engine mechanic and engine tuner.

"Me and Jeff (Ratzlaff, who keeps the engine in top shape) hooked up about 10 years ago and he's been like a brother to me," says Steinmetz. "To me there's no one who can clutch a snowmobile like Jeff Ratzlaff... and Glenn Hall is the computer whiz behind this sled. He's just an amazing tuner. The three of us together have got a really good combination going." Races will get underway both Saturday and Sunday mornings at 11 a.m., on the ice of Little Detroit Lake across from Zorbaz. Though the Holiday Inn is serving as championship headquarters, Holst said they moved the location of the races themselves from Big to Little Detroit Lake last year, due to better ice conditions and greater visibility for the event.

The races will be run on four tracks, plowed side by side and shaved smooth to form a glass-like surface. Steinmetz said that each track is "about 125 feet wide and a little over a half-mile long," though the racing surface is an eighth mile in length.

"That's a lot of snow to move," he said, noting that he would probably be out on the ice plowing as early as this Sunday.

Registration for the races starts at 7 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 20 inside the Holiday Inn, and continues until 9 p.m. Participants can also sign up between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday at the race site, Holst added.

There is no online registration available this year, though there is information about the sport available at the NDRS website, www.ndrsracing.com, as well as current information about upcoming races at the Northern Drag Racing Series page on Facebook. Racing fees vary from $25 to $100 per sled, depending on the race category.

For more information, please call Clint Holst at 920-373-2616.