Library announces launch of '1,000 Books Before Kindergarten'

Thanks to the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, LARL is committed to offering this program to the residents of the seven counties it serves, including Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Polk, and Wilkin counties.

This free program encourages parents and caregivers to read to children from birth to kindergarten and beyond.

"We are excited to introduce 1,000 Books before Kindergarten to our communities," said Tammy Thomasson, Branch Manager and Youth Librarian of the Crookston Public Library. "Getting an early start on literacy development is the key to future success in school, and with this program it doesn't have to cost parents a penny."

"One Thousand Books before Kindergarten" is a nation-wide movement of parents and caregivers dedicated to getting children ready to read before kindergarten, creating the foundation of a lifetime of learning.

According to the Zero to Three Foundation, a child's brain is producing 700 new neural connections every second from birth until age three.

"Language and literacy development begin at birth," said Jenna Kahly, LARL's youth service coordinator. "When you sing, talk, and share books together you are not only building a loving relationship with your child, but filling their minds with language. This is a critical time in your child's brain development and you can make a huge impact by having fun together right now."

To participate, families can visit a LARL library near them, or go online to larl.org/1000books to sign up for the program. Families will receive incentives for each reading log they complete, with a special award for those who complete the program by reading 1,000 times before kindergarten.

"Reading to our children is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to prepare our children for kindergarten and academic success," said Liz Lynch, LARL's regional director. "The benefits associated with reading include strengthening brain development, increasing vocabulary and comprehension, and laying that vital foundation for problem solving and success. It is so important, and it only requires a few minutes a day."

The following LARL libraries are participating in this program: Ada Public Library, Bagley Public Library, Barnesville Public Library, Breckenridge Public Library, Climax Public Library, Crookston Public Library, Detroit Lakes Public Library, Fertile Public Library, Fosston Public Library, Hawley Public Library, Mahnomen Public Library, McIntosh Public Library, and Moorhead Public Library.

The following LARL LINK sites are also participating: Cormorant LINK Site, Frazee LINK Site, Gonvick LINK Site, Halstad LINK Site, Hendrum LINK Site, Lake Park LINK Site, Rothsay LINK Site, Twin Valley LINK Site, and Ulen LINK Site.

Library Happenings

Join the Detroit Lakes Public Library's Book Discussion Group to talk about "The Summer Before the War by Helen Simonson on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend — even those who haven't happened to read the book.

Children and their caregivers are invited to the library for Storytime on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. and for Messy Munchkins, a sensory playtime, on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.

Adult Coloring is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Adults coloring? Absolutely! Join us for some stress relief, relaxation and friendly conversation. We will supply the pages and coloring utensils but feel free to bring your own.

Library Club is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Join fellow library supporters in hearing a review of new books by Ruth Solie. All are welcome to attend.

An "E-books and E-audiobooks on iPad" class is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room in the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Learn how to successfully download e-books and e-audiobooks from LARL's digital library onto your iPad. This class will focus on the epub format of electronic books and audio books. Please register for the class by calling 218-847-2168.

Baby Bounce is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. It's a baby storytime for children birth through 18 months. Help your baby learn and have fun through songs, stories, and play. Guardians must be in attendance. The library is also hosting a Beginning Genealogy class on Tuesday, January 31 at 2:30 p.m. With the new year, now is a great time to begin a family research project using online resources available through the library. Call 218-847-2168 to register for this class.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library invites those who love libraries to share their stories, as part of "Minnesota Loves Libraries", a grassroots advocacy campaign set to run throughout the region through February. Library users are invited to stop by their local library to fill out a postcard or visit mnloveslibraries.crplsa.info to use the online form.

The purpose is to gather stories of how Minnesotans use the library and the difference library service, programs and staff make in their lives. LARL is also inviting adults to participate in the library's winter reading program, "Hot Reads for Cold Nights." The rules for the program are simple: read or listen to four books, audiobooks, eBooks, or eAudiobooks for a chance to win prizes.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., federal holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave.

Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.