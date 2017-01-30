"We're going into our second year of operation (at the Compassion House)," says Amanda Walker, a staff member at The Refuge. "We've had some amazing clients — they're just wonderful individuals."

As a nonprofit, The Refuge needs the support of the community to keep all of these ministries thriving, added fellow staff member Aleisa Jopp — which is why its annual fundraising dinner, scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom, is so important.

"We're very fortunate to receive such great support from the community for what we're doing," she added.

This year's dinner will include a special guest speaker, Pastor Rick Hagans, who is the founder of Alabama-based Harvest Evangelism, which operates its own 12-month residential recovery homes for both men and women.

"We've heard he's an amazing speaker," Jopp said.

"He has quite a story to tell," Walker added.

There will also be live music from the band PURE, a past performer at HopeFest, the Christian music festival hosted annually by The Refuge at a site just north of Detroit Lakes on Tower Road.

Raffle drawings and a silent auction are once again part of the festivities this year, Jopp noted, adding that the raffle will feature some handcrafted benches that Refuge founder Mel Manning and a group of volunteers created from some old headboards and cribs that had been donated to the thrift store.

"They're beautiful," Jopp said. As for the silent auction, she added, "We've got some surprises."

Jopp herself will be the caterer for this year's dinner.

"We have many talents here," Walker said of the Refuge staff, noting that Jopp's prowess in the kitchen is well known

"We're having garlic chicken with a basil cream sauce, garlic parsley roasted potatoes, lemon butter green beans, a mixed green salad, dinner rolls, and chocolate cake with homemade hot fudge sauce for dessert," Jopp said.

"The guys (at the Compassion House) are really excited," Walker said, adding that she has already had quite a few of them volunteer to help with the dinner in any way they can.

Last year, the fundraising dinner was moved up from spring to winter, she noted, in order to allow it to function as a kickstarter for The Refuge's participation in the 24-hour online fundraiser known as Giving Hearts Day. The 2017 event is set for one week after the dinner, on Thursday, Feb. 9.

"We've been chosen to participate in Giving Hearts Day again this year, which is very exciting," she added. "We're putting (fundraising) emphasis on what the Compassion House is doing... just trying to keep that mission going."

But that is by no means the only mission of The Refuge, Jopp added. "We serve free meals here, any day of the week, for anybody who needs one."

In addition, they give out various donated household supplies and food baskets to individuals and families in the community who are in need, and serve supper twice a week as well, on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

"We are so grateful to our area churches for volunteering to prepare and serve those meals," Jopp said.

To support their mission, The Refuge also operates the Solid Grounds Coffee Shop & Café, located in the back of the facility, which is open to the public every Monday through Friday (holidays excepted) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The café's menu is typically posted on The Refuge's Facebook page each day, and they also offer specialty coffee drinks and other beverages.

"We have great burgers and sandwiches, and Shirley (Manning)'s fry bread tacos, which are amazing," Jopp said.

Then there is the Helping Hand Thrift Store, located downtown, which is open daily, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The proceeds from the coffee shop and thrift store go toward our mission," Jopp said.

"We're always looking for more volunteers for the thrift store," Walker added.

As for The Refuge itself, Jopp noted, its importance in the community cannot be overemphasized.

"We offer a safe, warm space for people to just come and relax, maybe get some food," she said.

While not everyone in need of emergency shelter, food or supplies is in need of help in kicking an addiction to drugs or alcohol, she added, they do provide those services as well.

"People who know of someone who is in need of a (treatment) program, give us a call," Jopp said.

"If we don't have all the answers, we can steer you in the right direction," Walker added. "Don't be afraid to reach out."

Tickets for Thursday's fundraiser are $20 each, and may be purchased at The Refuge (921 8th Street SE) or the Helping Hand Thrift Store (908 Washington Ave.) in Detroit Lakes, as well as at the door. The Historic Holmes Theatre is located at 806 Summit Ave.; the ballroom is located on the second floor, across the hallway from the main theater. Call 218-847-1982 for more information about the fundraiser, or any of the programs offered at The Refuge.