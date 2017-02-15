'Parlor Talk' set for Thursday at Hjemkomst Center

The first Parlor Talk was previously slated to take place at the Historic Comstock House. The event will go on in the new location, but will still feature HCSCC Senior Archivist Mark Peihl offering a history on Moorhead's notorious saloon district.

HCSCC hopes that Parlor Talks will build on the success of both History On Tap! at Junkyard Brewing Company and the HCSCC Wine Classes at the Hjemkomst Center. In the first series, HCSCC Programming Director Markus Krueger offered lectures on local Prohibition-era history for Junkyard visitors, and in the second, HCSCC volunteers Sam Wai, Ron Ellingson, and Randy Lewis combine the history of viticulture and oenology with a dinner and wine experience.

In this new iteration, HCSCC is taking Fargo-Moorhead brew to the Hjemkomst Center and combining local history, local beer, and local food for a fun, adults-only history class. In addition to Peihl's history of the Moorhead saloon district, the evening will include beer from Drekker Brewing Company and food from The Rex Café, including an old Rathskeller Over the Rhine Saloon recipe for Welsh Rarebit.

For more details or ticket reservations, please contact HCSCC Communications Coordinator Davin Wait at (218) 299-5511, extension 6733, or davin.wait@hcsmuseum.org or visit www.hcscconline.org. For questions about accessibility and accommodations, please contact HCSCC Programming Director Markus Krueger at (218) 299-5511, ext. 6738, or markus.krueger@hcsmuseum.org.