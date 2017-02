BTD Manufacturing supported the 21st annual Polar Fest Plunge for Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes by offering a $10,000 match challenge. Boys & Girls Club earned the entire $10,000 BTD match thanks to sponsorships totaling $11,050 from new Plunge sponsors including PRO Resources, Brushmarks Signs, Jess-Omundson VFW Post 1376, Detroit Lakes Newspapers, and other generous businesses and individuals.