In 1981, 20-year-old Vince Neil joined heavy metal rock band, Mötley Crüe, as their lead singer. Within months, the band self-released their first album, "Too Fast For Love," which reached the charts, but it was their sophomore album, "Shout at the Devil," that launched the band to superstardom in 1983.

The record peaked at No. 17 and was a quadruple-platinum certified album, selling 200,000 copies in two weeks. In 1985, the band released their third album, "Theatre of Pain," which reached No. 6 and included hits "Smokin' in the Boys Room," which was the band's first Top 40 hit, and the power ballad, "Home Sweet Home."

In 1987, they dropped the album "Girls, Girls, Girls," which debuted at No. 2. The title track became their second Top 40 single, premiering at No. 12. In 1989, their album, "Dr. Feelgood," debuted at No. 1 and quickly produced a number of charted hits, including "Dr. Feelgood," "Without You," "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)," and "Kickstart My Heart." The album marked Mötley Crüe's fourth-straight multi-platinum certified album, garnered two Grammy Award nominations, and was the recipient of an American Music Award (AMA).

Irreconcilable differences led Neil to leave the band in 1992, marking the launch of his solo career. In 1993, he dropped his first album, "Exposed," which reached No. 13. Two years later, he released his second album, "Carved in Stone," before rejoining Mötley Crüe in 1997. They released, "Generation Swine," that year and it peaked at No. 4. In 2008, their final album, "Saints of Los Angeles," debuted at No. 4 and produced Top 10 hit and Grammy Award-nominated single, "Saints of Los Angeles."

In 2010, dropped his most recent album, "Tattoos & Tequila." Neil is currently working on his fourth solo album and continues to tour around the world, entertaining generations of fans with his classic hits.