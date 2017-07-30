Both the Corn Feed and NYM Puppet Pageant will be held at a new location this year — outdoors behind the New York Mills VFW!

For those who aren't able to get to Wadena that day, a second performance will be held the following afternoon at Perham's Goose Gang Toys (342 3rd Ave. SE) The Puppet Pageant is an original, large-scale street theater play based on stories from the Finnish national epic poem, The Kalevala.

Adults and youth ages 5 and up (children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling) are invited to participate. There will be two weeks of workshops leading up to the culminating performances on Aug. 18-19. Dance, music, acting, costume design and performance skills will be taught by Anne Sawyer, creative director and puppeteer, who has worked with In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre in Minneapolis, along with assistance director Lisa Winter of Wadena. During the two weeks of workshops, participants will create and build puppets and props of all sizes in addition to learning the story and performance of the narrated play. Stilt walking will be included again this year as an added element to the performance (optional for older youth and adult participants). Cost to participate is $50 per child, with a $100 per family maximum fee. In order to encourage adult participation, there is no fee for adults. Scholarships are available based on need (no one will be turned away based on an inability to pay). Volunteers are gladly welcomed, as are scholarship donations for participating children.

Call the NYM Cultural Center at 218-385-3339, for more information or to register.