"We'll be taking orders from now through Nov. 13," says Ronnie Hill, president of the Holy Rosary Catholic School Parent-Teacher Organization, or PTO, which sponsors the event each fall as a fundraiser for the school.

Though only two varieties of pie are offered during the sale — unbaked (frozen) apple or baked pumpkin — the fundraiser typically sells upwards of 2,000 pies during its three-day run each November.

"Last year we sold 1,037 apple and 823 pumpkin," said Hill, noting that they employ upwards of 150 volunteers to prepare the pies, a process that takes two full days to complete.

"We do it on a Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. and ending around 10 or 11 p.m.," she added.

Pies are sold for $9 each, and can be pre-ordered via email at holyrosarypies@gmail.com, or by texting or calling 218-234-0777.

"Just provide your name, phone number, and the number of apple or pumpkin pies you want," said Hill, noting that orders can be paid for at the time of pickup.

The process starts with making the apple pies, which are assembled and then frozen immediately, without baking. The pumpkin pies are baked before distribution, Hill added.

So why are the pies so popular? It undoubtedly has something to do with the fact that the pies are all homemade, using only fresh ingredients (no canned filling).

"We make everything from scratch — crust and filling," Hill said (though the pumpkin is purchased in puree form).

For that reason, more volunteers are always needed, she added. Anyone who is interested can use the contact information listed above to get in touch with the pie committee. "We usually have about 150 volunteers," Hill said, noting that anyone can take part in the process, even if they are not part of the Holy Rosary Catholic community. "They can be parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, or just friends of the family."

Because each student enrolled in Holy Rosary is required to put in a certain number of volunteer hours to raise funds for the school each year, volunteers at the pie sale will typically specify which student should be credited for the hours they put in, Hill added.

"Only students in 6th grade and up can volunteer at the pie sale," she noted, adding that they will typically come in after school to help out their friends and family with the pie preparations.

"It brings our community closer... like a family," she said. "We all just sit around and roll out dough and gab with each other." Once the pies are finished, they can be picked up at any of the following times: Thursday, Nov. 16, 3-9 p.m. (apple only, as the pumpkin pies aren't baked yet); Friday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to support Holy Rosary school programming and activities.