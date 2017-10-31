"This will be our 25th annual rose sale," says Breakfast Rotarian Kathy Michaelson, who is one of the core group responsible for organizing the 2017 event. "We start sales at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and will continue on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3 — if we don't sell out by then.

"It's our biggest fundraiser of the year," she added. "For the past couple of years we've sold out by late afternoon on the second day."

One of the reasons for its continued success, Michaelson said, is that they've been able to keep the cost of the roses at just $20 per dozen, which has made it easy for the community to embrace the the idea of purchasing the brightly-colored blooms for their friends and loved ones as a means of supporting Rotary's various causes in the community.

Some of those causes include: Setting up a new outdoor classroom for students in Frazee, as well as a guided reading program for students at the (Waubun-Ogema-White Earth district) elementary school in Ogema; adding public restrooms at Hamden Slough National Wildlife Refuge; the helipad construction project at Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes; and donations to the Detroit Lakes and Frazee elementary school reading programs, the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center, Becker County Food Pantry, the United Way Food 4 Thought Backpack Program, the Boy Scouts and Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, just to name a few. Though local residents can pre-purchase tickets for the rose sale, from any Breakfast Rotarian, "the bulk of our sales come from people who just walk in and buy them," Michaelson said.

This year, a total of 650 dozen roses have been ordered, and will be delivered to Bergen's on Monday, Oct. 30: A team of about 60 volunteers will be on hand to prep them for distribution, which involves cutting the stems at an angle, so the water will wick up through the stems better, then placing them in a water solution. This will rehydrate the roses — which are dry-packed for shipping — and help ensure that the blooms will open fully, and last longer.

Those who have pre-purchased tickets can bring them into any one of three designated locations during their scheduled sale hours: Rotary volunteers will be selling the roses on both Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bergen's, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both White Drug and DL Floral, which are located at opposite ends of the Washington Square Mall. The sale could possibly continue on Friday morning — but only if there are still roses left, Michaelson said.

"The earlier you come the better selection you will get," she added. "We have roses in almost every color you can possibly imagine — red, antique white, light pink, hot pink, a beautiful autumn orange, lime green, lavender, and some two-tone roses, where the edges are a slightly different color than the rest of the rose. Plus, we have those very popular 'lollipop' bunches — which feature a half dozen roses, in about 3-5 different colors. We order a few more of those every year, but still, we run out."

Not sure which color to choose? Here is a little guide to help you decide:

The language of roses

Here is a sampling of what the various colors of roses represent when gifted to a friend, partner, mentor or loved one:

• Red — Love, passion, beauty, courage and respect

• White — Purity, innocence, silence, secrecy, heavenly

• Dark pink — Appreciation and gratitude

• Light pink — Admiration, sympathy, grace, joy and sweetness

• Yellow — Joy, delight, friendship, welcome back and new beginnings

• Purple — Enchantment, attraction, love at first sight

• Orange — Fascination, desire and enthusiasm

• Peach — Harmony, peace, sincerity, gratitude

• Red and white together — Unity