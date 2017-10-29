The website for the contest and complete guidelines will be ready in about week, and the official kick-off will also happen at that time, but contest organizers Kent Scheer and Lina Belar want to get the word out about the contest now, so folks can start taking photos of the fall before all the leaves are gone.

"We'd like to have photos of all the seasons," Scheer said. "We are looking for iconic imagery, photos that tell us about ourselves in ways that are uplifting and that will help publicize the area outside this region."

The contest runs through April of 2018 and a panel of local, non professional photographers will select winners each month. Two $25 awards are given at the end of each month of the contest and a $100 grand prize is awarded at the end of the project and one, $100 People's Choice will be awarded during the Wadena County fair.

Belar is the Interim Executive Director of the Wadena Historical Society and is always looking for grant opportunities and ways to promote the area.

"Yes, we have to save history, but we also have to make sure there is history to be saved," she said. "So, when I came across this particular grant from the Region 5 Branding Project funded by the National Joint Powers Alliance, I thought this would be better with a public entity."

The Wadena Chamber of Commerce was awarded the grant for the creation of images that portray "the good life" in the Wadena area.

Belar had to give a presentation and compete with 12 other applicants for the grant. She was told their approach was unique in that they were holding a contest, whereas other applicants were solely using professional photographers.

"We thought we could get some really energetic stuff and it would be a lot of fun to find out what a farmer or a student or someone would think of as iconic as opposed to a professional photographer," Scheer said.

For more information contact Lina Belar at the Wadena Historical Society, 218-631-9079 lbelar@eot.com or Kent Scheer at kentscheer@outlook.com.