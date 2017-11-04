Applicants sought for Miss Teen Becker County

The young lady chosen as Miss Teen Becker County will become an ambassador for the county, and will receive the official title and sash.

The winner of the Miss Teen Minnesota title will receive a prize package and college scholarship totaling $30,000, as well as the chance to represent the state at the 2018 Miss Teen International pageant in Charleston, West Virginia, in July. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women is the official charity of the pageant.

Contenders for the title of Miss Teen Minnesota will compete in the categories of personal interview; fitness wear; fun fashion wear; and evening gown. There will be no talent or swimsuit competition at this pageant.

Young teen ladies living in Becker county who are interested in applying should submit a request for a biographical application form to: Miss Teen Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124-0537. You may also request this form by email at pagunltd@frontiernet.net, by fax at 952-953-3896, or by phone, 952-432-6758. Deadline is Dec. 31.