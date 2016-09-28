MN singer-songwriter to give Saturday concert at Holmes

Submitted photo Minneapolis singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith will perform this Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Holmes Box Office.

Submitted photo Minneapolis singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith will perform this Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Holmes Box Office.

Minneapolis singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith will bring his unique, indie pop sound to the stage of the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Born in Charleston, S.C., and raised in rural Washington State, singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith began playing music in church at an early age. His earliest musical influences were Sandi Patti, Carman, DC Talk and Michael W. Smith. After a promising trumpeting career was tragically cut short due to braces, he turned to the guitar as his instrument of choice.

A lifelong homeschooler, Jeremy started college at the age of fifteen and soon graduated with an associate's degree in computer science from the most prestigious community college in town- Columbia Basin College. After spending a year working as a computer technician at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, Jeremy transferred to North Central University in Minneapolis, to study music.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in music, Messersmith started writing and recording songs while working a random assortment of jobs including janitor, barista, valet and office temp.

More recently, Messersmith taught songwriting for three years at McNally Smith College of Music in the composition department before leaving to pursue music full time. He has sold dozens of records in his career and even got to open for Barack Obama on one memorable occasion.

Tickets for this Saturday's show are $15 for adults, $7.50 for students, or you can take advantage of the theater's "BOGO" policy and get a free student ticket for every adult ticket purchased at full price.

For more information, visit the website at www.dlccc.org/holmes or call 218-844-7669. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday (the box office will also be open for two hours prior to Saturday's show).