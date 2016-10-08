Submitted photo Musician Nate Hance and his keytar are coming to the Detroit Lakes Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to present "Land of 10,000 Tunes," a look at Minnesota's music history. The program starts at 2 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is pleased to present "Land of 10,000 Tunes," featuring musician Nate Hance, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The audience will journey through the best of Minnesota's musical landscape, while Hance explores the iconic works of the Andrews Sisters and Judy Garland. During this exciting hour of live music, the audience will experience Minnesota's musical heritage through polka, waltzes and marches.

"Land of 10,000 Tunes" will also shine a spotlight on the state's musical diversity throughout the last 60 years, featuring the works of Bob Dylan, blues master Willie Murphy, Prince and Owl City.

The community is invited to join the library for an an afternoon of variety, fun, and even a few virtuosic tricks.

This Legacy event will be held in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library, located at 1000 Washington Ave. The series is sponsored in part by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. The Detroit Lakes Public Library is a location of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, which is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.