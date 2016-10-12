Submitted photo Country music star Aaron Tippin comes to Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino this Friday, Oct. 14, for an 8 p.m. concert. Tickets are on sale at the casino box office.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now. They can be purchased by phone at 1-800-313-SHOW (7469), online at www.StarCasino.com, or via the "Buy Tickets" tab on Shooting Star's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.

Aaron Tippin began his career as a songwriter for country artists such as The Kingsmen, David Ball, Mark Collie and Charley Pride. He earned a contract with RCA Records after he was discovered performing at his first Nashville nightclub show in 1990.

Tippin's first single, "You've Got to Stand for Something," was released in 1991 and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country chart. It was also the title track on his gold-certified debut album, released later that year.

Tippin's next several albums continued to reach the top of the charts, earning him three No. 1 hits, "There Ain't Nothin Wrong with the Radio," "That's as Close as I'll Get To Loving You," and "Kiss This."

In 1992, Tippin's sophomore album, "Read Between the Lines," was certified platinum, and was followed by four gold-certified albums, including "Call of the Wild" in 1993 and "Tool Box" in 1995.

Following the Sept. 11 attacks, Tippin released his biggest crossover hit, "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly," from his album, "Stars and Stripes," in 2001. The single reached No. 2 on the country charts and No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Most recently, Tippin released his latest album, "In Overdrive," in 2009, and now celebrates his 25th anniversary of making records by recording new songs and entertaining audiences on his international tour.

Mahnomen-based Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment is proudly owned and operated by the White Earth Nation. It includes Shooting Star Casino, Hotel & Event Center, located at 777 Casino Road in Mahnomen, as well as a casino in Bagley that opened in August and a third venue on Star Lake, near Dent, which is slated to open in 2018. For more information, visit www.StarCasino.com or www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.